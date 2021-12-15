Two attorneys already serving in top positions in Douglas County have been recommended for the judgeship being vacated at the end of the year by Chief Superior Court Judge David T. Emerson.
The Judicial Nominating Commission interviewed six candidates from among 10 attorneys who originally applied for the position and recommended that Gov. Brian Kemp appoint either Juvenile Court Associate Judge Talia J. Nurse or Chief Assistant District Attorney Deah B. Warren.
The JNC announced its decision Monday and noted that Kemp’s office will interview Warren and Nurse before the governor makes a decision.
Emerson announced in October that he plans to retire at the end of the year to spend more time with his family. Emerson was first elected in 1990 and called his 31 years on the bench serving the citizens of Douglas County “the greatest privilege of my life.”
Nurse is a graduate of the University of Georgia School of Law and Southern Methodist University, according to a biography from the county.
She spent five years practicing law in commercial litigation before opening a law firm in Douglasville in 2009.
In 2013, Nurse began representing parents and children in juvenile court-appointed cases under the Juvenile Public Defender’s Office.
She was appointed associate judge of Douglas County Juvenile Court by Chief Juvenile Court Judge Michelle G. Harrison effective Jan. 1, 2020.
Warren is a graduate of Georgia State University College of Law and Spelman College, according to her LinkedIn profile.
She worked as assistant solicitor-general in Douglas County from August of 2007 to August of 2010. From August of 2010 to February of 2012, she served as senior associate at C.F. Brock and Associates, LLC.
From February of 2012 to March of 2016, she worked in the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office, first as senior district attorney and then as deputy chief assistant district attorney.
From April of 2016 to May of 2018, she worked in the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, first as senior assistant district attorney and then as deputy chief assistant district attorney.
From May of 2018 to December of 2020, she worked in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office as senior assistant district attorney.
She took on her current role as chief assistant district attorney after current Douglas County DA Dalia Racine took office in January of 2021.
In addition to Warren and Nurse, local attorneys Scott Camp, Zaine Hedge, Nicole Jones, and Wesley Woolverton were also interviewed by the JNC but not recommended for the appointment.
Hedge and Jones are attorneys who had announced plans to run for the seat in 2022 after Emerson originally indicated he would serve out the remainder of his term.
With Emerson retiring early, the person appointed by Kemp won’t have to go before the voters until 2024.
