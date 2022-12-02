An off-duty officer from an Atlanta hospital has been charged in a shooting on Interstate 20 in Douglas County.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Alfred Stevenson Watkins opened fire on another motorist on Nov. 20 while both were traveling westbound between Fairburn Road and Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville.
Both vehicles pulled over and cooperated with the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. There were no injuries or property damage.
The sheriff’s office described Watkins as an “armed uniformed public safety officer at Grady Hospital in Atlanta.”
Watkins was in his Grady Hospital Public Safety uniform at the time of the incident, the sheriff’s office said.
Watkins was arrested on Nov. 30 and charged with aggravated assault, discharge of firearms near a public highway and reckless conduct. He remained in the Douglas County jail on Friday without bond.
Another shooting this week was reported by the sheriff’s office. The second shooting took place at the intersection of Mill Trace and Pritchards Mill Trail off Highway 92.
Sheriff’s investigators discovered one person who was injured with a non-fatal wound who was taken to a local hospital.
Crime Scene units responded and processed multiple areas, including two houses, according to the sheriff’s office.
There were no fatalities. One person is in jail in connection with the shooting, the sheriff’s office reported.
The investigation remained open and active as of Friday. The sheriff’s office said that “It appears no innocent individuals were injured” and that there was “only minor property damage associated with this incident.”
No further details about the shooting were immediately available.
