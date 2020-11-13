An internal affairs investigation that surfaced through a local media outlet revealed that 11 local law enforcement officers received unemployment benefits from part-time jobs while still working full-time.
A Channel 2 reporter uncovered the report through an open records request following a tip he received.
The officers — six Douglas County sheriff’s deputies and five Douglasville police officers — do not face any departmental discipline action, but are required to repay the state for the unemployment benefits.
According to the television station’s report, it found the law enforcement officers worked part-time jobs at Dillard’s department store at Arbor Place Mall and at a Carrollton gym. They received payments between $12,000 to $17,000 in unemployment benefits.
The benefits were filed on their behalf from Dillard’s and the gym when the businesses closed under the governor’s executive orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“A number of our employees received unsolicited unemployment insurance payments by mail, through no fault of their own, from a business they provided part-time off-duty security for,” the Douglasville Police Department said in an email statement to the Sentinel. “Because the employees in no way requested or applied for the unemployment insurance, and confusion regarding the payment’s validity, the employees did not violate any department policies. The employees were instructed to make arrangements with the Georgia Department of Labor to return any funds the Department of Labor believes they were not entitled to.”
During interviews with the sheriff’s internal affairs department, several deputies claimed the state accepted fault for the payments.
However, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler told Channel 2 news that that wasn’t the case, although they will not pursue criminal charges.
“We established the Employer Filed Claims process to allow employers to file claims on behalf of their employees, greatly reducing the amount of time it would take to validate and pay employees unemployment benefits,” Butler told the news station. “However, this process only works if all parties adhere to the instructions set forth in the guidelines. It is critical we receive accurate earned weekly wages for all employees to avoid a potential overpayment situation. The rules state that an employer must report any additional income the employee received during the week, including income from other employers, to truthfully attest to the accuracy of the data given to the GDOL.
“The employee is also responsible for reporting all earnings to the employer who is filing claims on his/her behalf. When these rules are followed, the Employer Filed Claims process is very successful.”
Some of the officers didn’t spend the payments they received while other spent all or some of the money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.