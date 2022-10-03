Douglas County Animal Services Director Vanessa Francikowski reiterated during a called meeting of the Animal Control Advisory Board last week that the shelter “continues to be a no-kill shelter” as a result of its high live-release rate.
The meeting at the shelter Wednesday addressed rumors about Animal Services changing its status.
“We are a no-kill shelter, and we will not deviate from that,” Francikowski said.
The shelter earned that status in 2019 because of its high-live release rate, she said.
Francikowski said that as of the final week of September, the shelter had a 91% live-release rate and 9% euthanasia rate on its year-to-date average.
Francikowski said the shelter has shifted to a philosophy of conscious sheltering while maintaining its no-kill shelter status.
According to Francikowski, the conscious sheltering is geared at preventing kennel stress and unwanted euthanasia, by increasing enrichment, fostering and reduced length of stay in the shelter.
Francikowski explained in an email that conscious shelter follows the same ideals as the no kill movement.
“(It) puts a large emphasis on creating a thriving environment for shelter animals, so that they don’t start to shut down and exhibit behaviors that causes them to be unadoptable and possibly face euthanasia,” Francikowski wrote.
Francikowski said the new emphasis has already had a positive impact on the shelter.
She said that 26 residents that have now been placed into their new Foster to Adopt Program.
Veterinarian Dr. Justin Verner, who serves on the advisory board, agreed with the new concept.
“It is a better way of defining our goals,” Verner said during the hour-long special-called meeting. “It is sad that adoptions are down. We want the best quality of life for the residents.”
Francikowski said at one point in September that the shelter took in 24 animals in a four-hour span.
She said that the only animals that were euthanized were those that couldn’t “leave the shelter” because they posed a danger to the public.
“No animal that was healthy and treatable was put down,” Francikowski said.
