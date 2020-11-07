Douglas County’s top public health official said a recent increase in cases of COVID-19 has her concerned about a potential “surge” as people travel for the holidays and spend more time inside due to the colder weather.
Dr. Janet Memark, medical director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health, noted the new one-day record in the United States of more than 121,000 confirmed cases set on Thursday is concerning.
She said the situation in Georgia isn’t as bad as it is in Midwestern states like Wisconsin and Illinois yet, which is why she said she’s sounding the alarm bell now.
“We are starting to see an increase in number of cases in the county that is getting to a concerning number,” she said. “And with the surges that are happening kind of around us and the colder weather and increased traveling, there is a chance that this can really get out of control and be back to where we were in August. So we’re asking everybody to please be vigilant. Please start wearing your mask again, keeping your distance, washing your hands and avoiding crowds.”
Nearly 300 cases have been reported in Douglas County in the last two weeks, with a two-week case rate of 191 per 100,000 people as of Thursday. That rate puts Douglas in the “HIGH/Substantial Spread” category. And that rate is higher than case rates were before the summer spike in late June, according to statistics from Cobb & Douglas Public Health.
The case number has been rising over the last few weeks and seems to be following surges that we are seeing across the nation, Memark said.
She said Wellstar Douglas Hospital is “a busy hospital and they’re pretty full right now.”
“When cases begin to rise, kind of next is hospitalizations and then after that will be, unfortunately, deaths,” Memark said. “So that’s why we felt like it was very important to try to get this message out right now about the trends that we’re seeing.”
For those traveling for the holidays, she suggests trying to “do a little bit of a pseudo quarantine” before the holiday, decreasing social activity, wearing masks and “maybe even get tested before you visit family members.”
While Memark’s immediate concern is a surge in cases that could overwhelm hospitals, she said a vaccine should be ready by the end of November for some. And she predicted that a vaccine for widespread distribution might be ready by next spring.
She said at first there will be smaller batches of vaccines available, and that health care workers, nursing home residents and staff members and frontline safety workers will be able to get the vaccine initially. The next group will include people with chronic medical conditions and the elderly, she said.
While she said those not in the first few groups should be able to get the vaccine by the spring, she’s hopeful it will be available sooner.
She said Cobb & Douglas Public Health, Wellstar Health System, doctors’ offices and commercial providers and others are part of a network that will distribute the vaccine. And she said the vaccine itself will be free to everyone, but that there might be an administrative fee.
