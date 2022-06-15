Official: Fire north of VR could burn for a month

A fire covering several acres in northwest Douglas County is under control but it may take a month before the blaze completely dies out, officials said Tuesday.
The fire started on private property sometime Monday at High Point Road and Highway 61 north of downtown Villa Rica and the Mirror Lake community.
Deputy Fire Chief Miles Allen said the main concern for surrounding areas continues to be smoke produced by the blaze, which he said covers around 1½ to 2 miles.
Allen called the property where the fire is located a “logging area” with “logs and stumps” the homeowner gives out to local businesses.
“There’s a lot of smoke,” Allen said during a press conference Tuesday. “There’s no major issues with structures, with individuals in the immediate area. It’s just that right now we’re dealing with the smoke issue. Right now there are no injuries. No one was hurt. The homeowner, he’s well and good.”
Van Roberts, battalion chief with DCFD, said the fire is “contained,” and Allen said none of the nearby properties are in any danger from the fire itself.
Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Deputy Fire Chief Eric Phillips said authorities believe the fire may have been caused by unauthorized burning. A state-mandated burn ban is in effect during the summer in Douglas and several other Georgia counties.
The Georgia Forestry Commission, Environmental Protection Division, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Emergency Management Agency and Douglas County E-911 are all involved in the effort to contain the fire, which officials are calling the High Point Incident.
Austin Roland, Area 1 fire manager with the Georgia Forestry Commission, said four total acres on the property are affected.
Roland said the forestry commission was at the scene Monday night until around 7 a.m. Tuesday and that the commission’s main concern is smoke reaching major roads and nearby homes.
“Our weather patterns for the next couple of days looks like that smoke should get up and get out of there,” Roland said.
Roland said there is a lot of hardwood timber fueling the fire.
“In my experience I would say we could probably look at this going on for possibly a month,” he said.
DCSO Lt. John Jewell said the sheriff’s office is supporting the other agencies involved. He said the sheriff’s office brought in its drone to get aerial footage for the fire department to use in containing the fire.
Jewell noted that due to the fire’s proximity to Interstate 20, smoke affecting traffic on the interstate is a concern and that the sheriff’s office would work with the state if needed.
Roland said the forestry commission may want to bring tractors and bulldozers in if the fire starts to smolder to “keep it hot and keep the smoke going up and not setting in on highways.”
Jim Cooley, director of district operations for the Environmental Protection Division, said so far the smoke is going up in the air and that his agency doesn’t have any immediate concerns.
“It’s essentially particulate matter from the smoke that we need to be a concern,” he said. “In general those are not acute concerns (right now) from a health perspective.”
Cooley said EPD will keep an eye on the fire and would work with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and others to set up air monitoring if needed.
With temperatures in the 90s this week, Jolivette and others said the heat has been a concern for firefighters.
Roberts said the fire department has been rotating firefighters out every two hours. He said an engine and two to three fire personnel will be at the site at all times.
Allen said the fire department is making sure all firefighters have plenty of water and snacks to stay hydrated and energized.
Roberts noted that fire trucks have air conditioning.
And Allen said the fire department is “constantly monitoring” the condition of all personnel at the site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.