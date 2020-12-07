Douglas County’s top public health official called the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the area “alarming,” warning that if citizens don’t make changes to their behavior “we will lose more and more lives to this virus.”
Dr. Janet Memark, medical director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health, made the comments in an email update for the two-county region she oversees on Friday.
In Douglas County, 581 new cases were reported in the two-week period through Monday, with a two-week case rate of 382 per 100,000 people, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Douglas had 5,347 confirmed cases and 87 deaths caused by the disease as of Monday, according to the DPH.
The confirmed case rate in Douglas is in the “High/Substantial Spread” category, Memark said, adding that the case rates are higher here than they were before the summer spike in June.
“The timing is right for the beginnings of the results of any activities over the Thanksgiving break,” Memark said.
She said emergency room visits and hospitalizations are on the rise. She noted that two vaccines with 95% efficacy rates will be distributed in smaller batches, going first to health care workers and nursing home residents. She said vaccines for the general population are still months away.
“Because we have moved into the winter months and more holiday gatherings, we have now started a very treacherous part of our battle against COVID-19,” Memark said. “We must change our behavior to be able to make any changes in the trajectory of this outcome. If we don’t, we will lose more and more lives to this virus. We need to wear our masks, maintain our distances, wash our hands and not go out unnecessarily at this point. Try your best to keep within your immediate families until we flatten the curve. If you are elderly or medically fragile, please heed caution when going out. Stay at home as best as you can, but seek medical attention for your chronic medical conditions.”
The Douglas County School System reported 49 new cases in its weekly update last Friday, which includes positive cases reported the week of Thanksgiving when schools were closed. Alexander High School reported 13 new cases, or roughly 27% of the total. North Douglas Elementary was next with four new cases, and no other school had more than three new cases.
The City of Villa Rica renewed its face-covering order last week. The order, which applies to city employees and residents entering Villa Rica government buildings, was first implemented in July.
“The CDC and overwhelming medical community continue to insist that wearing face coverings is the best preventative measure that can be taken, and they urge that face coverings policies remain in place,” said Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal.
The order will continue through Feb. 28, 2021. During a city council work session on Thursday, McDougal said he recognized the “differing opinions” on the subject of masks, but he is doing everything he can to keep city employees safe.
“The conditions that warranted the original and subsequent orders have not been abated,” said McDougal.
Times-Georgian staff writer Stephanie Allen contributed to this report.
