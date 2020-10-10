Development in Douglasville has been delayed by COVID-19. But a city official said Monday several projects, from restaurants to senior housing, are still coming to town.
Patrice Williams, community development director for the city of Douglasville, gave an update at the Rotary Club of Douglas County’s monthly meeting.
Williams told the Rotarians there hasn’t been a drop in applications this year for building permits in spite of the pandemic.
“If you would look at what we were doing last year at this time it’s no different,” she said. “In fact I would say we have an uptick in the number of applications we’ve been receiving.”
Plans were announced last December for a small shopping center with a Starbucks and Five Guys at the corner of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard on the site of the old gas station. While there hasn’t been work on the site, Williams said Starbucks and Five Guys are still coming.
Williams said the dessert shop Nothing Bundt Cakes is opening next to Cold Stone Creamery on Chapel Hill Road.
And she said Delta Community Credit Union still plans to open in the Target shopping center on Chapel Hill Road, and Navy Federal Credit Union is still locating across the street in the new shopping center with Chipotle and AT&T.
Williams said that a lot of senior housing is coming to the city. She said two senior housing developments are coming to Duralee Lane near the Woodie Fite Senior Center and another senior housing development is coming to Douglas Boulevard at Stewart Parkway.
Another proposed senior development across the street from Tributary includes independent living cottages and apartments for assisted living and memory care.
The city’s Planning Commission approved that development in the Riverside Parkway corridor Tuesday. The city council will take up the development at its meetings Oct. 15 and Oct. 19.
“Once upon a time we didn’t have a lot of housing for seniors,” Williams said. “Now it looks like we’re going to be heading in the direction of having more. I’m not going to say more than enough, but certainly will have more than we currently have.”
She also discussed a development near Arbor Place Mall being proposed with 193 townhomes off Reservoir Drive close to La-Z Boy. She said initially there was just one entrance on Reservoir Drive into the development, but that the mall is partnering with the community to create a second entrance. That townhome development would not be age restricted.
Williams also mentioned the roughly 10-acre old jail site on Church Street downtown, which the city refers to now as the Town Green. The old jail has been demolished and the site will eventually have a green space, an amphitheater and commercial space.
She said the city is also planning the Northside Trail System to make the area walkable and connect the park system.
“There’s a lot going on in Douglasville,” she said.
