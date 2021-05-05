The Douglas County government said the EF-1 tornado that touched down along Kings Highway on Monday hit so quickly there wasn’t time to activate tornado sirens.
Rick Martin, spokesman for the county, issued a release Tuesday with details about the Monday storm system and information about how the sirens are triggered.
Martin said the county had received “numerous inquiries” from residents — many of whom aired their frustrations on the Sentinel’s Facebook page and other social media sites.
Martin said that at about 10:14 a.m. Monday, the Douglas County Emergency Management Agency was contacted by the National Weather Service, which indicated “they were seeing indications that a tornado may have touched down in the Bill Arp-Kings Highway area.”
Martin said no tornado warning had been issued at that time. He added that Douglas County E-911 dispatchers had been receiving reports of trees down in the same area around the same time.
At around 10:21 a.m., Martin said the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for a small area in the eastern portion of the county from Sweetwater Creek State Park towards Riverside Drive. He said two sirens were automatically activated at that time.
“The National Weather Service, who issues the tornado warning based on data they receive from radar, which then triggers sirens to alert the general public, has explained to Douglas County the tornadoes moved so fast, they did not technologically have time to issue a tornado warning which would have triggered sirens prior to 10:14 a.m., “Martin said. “The National Weather Service has informed Douglas County the Kings Highway tornado spun up very rapidly and down very rapidly within two minutes before they could alert us. Therefore, they did not issue a tornado watch.”
