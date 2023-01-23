One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday morning in Douglasville.
The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 20 westbound at the Prestley Mill Road overpass, according to DPD Maj. Brad Stafford.
I-20 westbound was shut down for around two-and-a-half hours Monday morning.
Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle going the wrong way on I-20 resulting in a head-on collision.
Check back for more information as we get it.
