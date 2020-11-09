A person was shot and killed Friday night in Douglasville.
The killing took place around 10 p.m. on James D. Simpson Avenue, according to Douglasville Police Maj. J.R. Davidson.
Davidson said investigators were still trying to notify all of the victim’s family and that no other information about the victim, including name or gender, was being released immediately.
One person is in custody in another state and a warrant has been issued for a second suspect, Davidson.
Davidson said police are only “looking at two people” as possible suspects in the crime.
