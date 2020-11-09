Judge Beau McClain, Sheriff Tim Pounds and Lt. Col. Tavarreus Pounds had a little fun with a new video promoting registration for Operation Christmas Douglas County.
Registration for Operation Christmas has been extended through noon on Friday, Nov. 13. This is the sixth year for the effort, started by McClain, to make sure every child in Douglas County wakes up with at least one gift on Christmas morning.
Those who haven’t signed up yet can do so online through the Douglas County School System website at dcssga.org or in-person at the Douglas County Health Department on Selman Drive.
McClain said parents will receive a Golden Ticket during the first week of December like in years past that will direct families to a venue to pick up gifts.
Sheriff Pounds said he knows people are concerned about the coronavirus, but he told parents who might be watching the video “your kids will be safe.”
“Now, if you ain’t afraid to go to the grocery store or go through a drive-in you should not have any problem riding by and getting a gift for your child,” Pounds said.
Lt. Col Pounds urged citizens to visit the DCSO Facebook page (Facebook.com/DCSheriffGA) and the Operation Christmas Facebook page (Facebook.com/TheElfSquad) for more information.
“We know that coronavirus has hit everyone hard this year,” Lt. Col. Pounds said. “Let’s do something positive in response and take care of all of our children at Christmas. Sign your family up today.”
“Merry Christmas Douglas County,” all three men said.
At the end of the 4 ½ minute video, McClain kidded with Pounds that he “forgot to mention the $20,000 cash we’re giving away and the brand new Range Rover.”
When Lt. Col. Pounds asked what color the Range Rover was, McClain held up a toy Range Rover and told him it was black.
Sheriff Pounds acted surprised and told McClain, “Judge, you’re going to get us in trouble.”
McClain then held up a Monopoly board game and told the men it’s the fourth most popular board game in the history of the United States.
“In every Monopoly game there is $20,850 in cash,” McClain said tongue in cheek. “So we’re giving a lot of cash away this year.”
McClain said in the video that bicycles and Nintendo Switch game systems will be among the gifts distributed again this year.
Watch the entire video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WHvTU x8RM4&feature=youtu be.
