Thousands of children in Douglas County will wake up to gifts and necessities like coats thanks to the efforts of the folks at Operation Christmas.
Gift distribution took place this past Saturday at churches, government buildings and other facilities across the county.
This was the seventh year for Operation Christmas, which was started by Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain.
Several kids received Nintendo Switch game systems, which were donated in honor of the late Capt. Herb Emory, the longtime Atlanta traffic reporter and Douglas County resident who held a toy drive in December every year before his sudden death in 2014.
Among just a few of those in the community who helped make the event possible this year:
A group of homeschoolers decorated boxes that were distributed Saturday to teen girls.
The Douglasville Police Department collected a truck load of stuffed animals for the children.
The ladies of Delta Sigma Theta donated gift cards for teenagers.
In years past, Paul Zachos of Faith in Action and The Operation Christmas Elf Squad provided some very special children with new winter coats, partnering with Burlington Coat Factory and several local businesses.
This year, 336 children who are either residents of Youth Villages in Douglasville or Douglas County foster children received winter coats. Stallings Insurance of Douglasville, Benning Construction of Atlanta, Harrison Contracting of Villa Rica, and the Sherrod & Bernard law firm of Douglasville were among the local companies who made the gift of coats possible.
In years past, Operation Christmas had to end registration early enough so that children could be assigned venues to pick up their gifts and to make sure gifts were picked up in the right amounts.
This year, over 350 kids were able to register last minute thanks to the work of volunteer IT elf Alex Plattel. Those kids were routed to Heirway Christian Academy to receive gifts this past Saturday. Heirway and CKS Packaging Maximum Impact helped make the last-minute registrations possible.
