In a year where major events around the world were canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Douglas County’s 6th Annual Operation Christmas served over 10,000 children on Dec. 12.
The all-volunteer ministry known as “The Elf Squad” provides new gifts and toys to local children who are in the Head Start program; receive free/reduced school meals; are homeless; residents of Youth Villages; and receive WIC or other services at the Douglas County Health Department.
Operation Christmas is led by its founder, Judge Beau McClain, and Chair, Sheriff Tim Pounds. A core value of Operation Christmas is to bring unity to the local church, and this year’s effort was no exception.
Nearly all the local Methodist churches participated, including First United Douglasville, First United Lithia Springs, Midway, New Covenant, and Shepherd of the Hills.
Additional members of the “Elf Squad” included Chapel Hill Church, Crossroads Church, Good Shepherd Lutheran, Ephesus Baptist, Cornerstone Baptist, Crossroads for Life, Open Door Church International, Cumberland Community Church, Douglasville LDS Church, Trinity Anglican Church, First Presbyterian Church, Douglasville Church of Christ, Heritage Baptist Church, Atlanta Revival Center, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, and Kings Way Baptist.
Each year, eligible children register to receive gifts through the Douglas County School System website or in person at the Health Department. The registering families are then assigned to distribution venues including the participating churches, Sheriff’s Department, and Douglasville Police, where the gifts are then distributed.
The Elf Squad also “goes the extra mile” by allowing families unable to come on the distribution day to pick up their gifts at the church later in the week, or in some cases, actually have them delivered to their homes.
“Each year we are presented with significant obstacles and each year by God’s hand we overcome them,” said Judge McClain. “One year it was 10 degrees; another year it was raining and 30 degrees, another year it snowed one foot …this year we had the pandemic. With much fewer children in school, we had to come up with a way to email the golden tickets directing the kids to where the gifts could be picked up, very fast, and thankfully the Lord sent us an Eagle Scout named Alex Plattel. This was a huge task, to create a computer program to assign kids to distribution venues, count them by age and gender, and distribute the tickets. Alex did this with very little time and I just think he should be recognized. There would not have been an Operation Christmas without him.”
“On top of that, our warehouse was sold and we had to make preparations to vacate while we were conducting the ministry. We also had a massive drop in financial and toy donations related to the pandemic,” McClain continued, “but between funds that came in last December after the event plus some savvy shopping in January of this year, we took care of our kids.”
Many of the participating churches conduct activities for visiting families including breakfast with Santa, music, games, and even allowing parents to shop for gifts, but this year most opted for a drive through process because of the pandemic.
Once again, Operation Christmas took time to honor the memory of Captain Herb Emory of WSB radio, a former resident of Douglas County and ardent supporter of Toys for Tots, by giving away nine Nintendo Switch game systems and games to families selected by school social workers.
The game systems were personally delivered by Judge McClain along with volunteers from the Knights of Columbus at St. John Vianney Catholic Church.
“There was a little 8-year-old girl with major health issues and multiple medical procedures which kept her out of school this year whose dream was to receive a Nintendo Switch though it was beyond her family’s means. Another highlight was the ladies of Douglas Carroll Paulding Delta Sigma Theta sorority,” McClain said. “Each year these ladies show up en mass to bag and tag gifts for our non church venues. Owing to the pandemic it was felt that might not be safe—so they came up with a drive through gift card event and donated almost $4000 in gift cards for teen recipients of Operation Christmas.”
The pandemic hindered the ability of local businesses to support Operation Christmas, but it received significant support from the Douglas County Chamber, Go Energy Financial, Synovus Bank, the Winn 3 Foundation, the Herb Emory Foundation, North Atlanta Toys for Tots, Chapel Hill Church, and Mark and Stacy Fisher.
“At Christmas, we remember that Jesus came into the world as God and human so that we could be saved,” McClain continued. “The wise men brought the Lord gifts and that is where our tradition of gift giving at Christmas comes from. I like to think that we are bringing Jesus a gift yet again at Christmas by serving children in Douglas County who need our help, some of whom would not receive anything but for us. One woman I met started crying because she was a domestic violence victim and had no money to buy gifts for her children. She told me that she didn’t know what she was going to do until she got our email. I hope and pray we keep that spirit of more, better, together into the new year. Merry Christmas, Douglas County!”
