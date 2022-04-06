An Oregon man has been arrested for sending and requesting sexually explicit pictures to a Winston minor through social media accounts.
Shawn Bowers, 31, was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor after the teenager’s parents discovered the images and conversations on two of their 16-year-old daughter’s social media accounts.
There were multiple images of Bowers, both naked and clothed, sent to the minor’s Instagram account, according to an arrest warrant.
“Ok I’ll send you a pic, but you gotta send one back ok’,” a text with one of the images stated, according to an arrest warrant.
Bowers engaged in ‘sexually explicit conversations’ with the teenager during a three-month period in 2020, according to a warrant.
The parents discovered the conversations and images on their daughter’s Instagram and Snapchat accounts.
The parents had access to the minor’s Instagram account and were able to read the messages and view the images, according to a search warrant.
According to the search warrant, they didn’t have access to the youth’s Snapchat account.
Bowers noted in a conversation to the minor that he would ‘lose you (referring to the minor) and everyone and I’d never be able to come back from that as a person in society and most likely would be the death of me’, according to the search warrant.
He also told the minor that, “I’m of age and I literally can go to prison for this, and when I’d get out I’d have to go door to door to my neighbors and make them aware to everyone that I’m a registered sex offender…. please I’m prison I’d likely be killed and or beat the (explicit) out of everyday and made life a living hell by everyone everywhere,’ the search warrant stated.
Bowers was denied bond and remains in the Douglas County jail.
