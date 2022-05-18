A 31-year-old Oregon man has been indicted on charges of furnishing obscene material to a Douglas County minor through two social media accounts.
Shawn Bowers was indicted on two counts including electronically furnishing obscene material to minors and sexual exploitation of children.
District Attorney Dalia Racine announced that the grand jury returned true bills of indictment in 30 criminal cases May 13 including Bowers.
Bowers was arrested after the teenager’s parents discovered the images and conversations on two of their 16-year-old daughter’s social media accounts.
There were multiple images of Bowers, both naked and clothed, sent to the Winston minor’s Instagram account, according to an arrest warrant.
A search warrant of the minor’s social media account had a direct message from Bowers stating: “Ok I’ll send you a pic, but you gotta send one back ok” with one of the photos.
Bowers engaged in “sexually explicit conversations” with the teenager during a three-month period in 2020, according to a warrant.
The parents discovered the conversations and images on their daughter’s Instagram and Snapchat accounts.
Bowers has been held in the Douglas County jail without bond since his March 29 arrest.
Other indictments
• Marklee Daniel, possession of meth
• Timothy Mayfield, possession of cocaine
• Veranda Johnson, theft by shoplifting
• Mackendy Pierrette, child molestation
• Roldy Lindor, obstruction of an officer
• Quincy Swanson and Gerron Davis, financial transaction card theft
• Kristopher King, theft by receiving stolen property
• Charles Creadle, cruelty to children in the first degree
• Brandon Coates, burglary in the first degree
• Lajae Staley, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
• Julian Smith and George Marshall, burglary in the first degree
• Junior Joseph, criminal attempt to commit a felony
• Shayquandria Burgess, obstruction of an officer
• Erik Ausler, criminal damage to property second degree
• Lance Combre, invasion of privacy
• Shawn Bowers, criminal attempt to commit a felony
• Rochelle Harris, aggravated assault
• Arthur Jordan, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
• Rodney Armstrong, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
• Victoria Shaw and Austin Caldwell, trafficking meth or amphetamine
• Howard Gibson, possession of marijuana less than an ounce
• Macy Bell, arson in the first degree
• Andrew Channell, theft by shoplifting
• Tracy Silver, aggravated assault
• Doubse Edwards, theft by shoplifting
• Michael Skinner and Thomas Whitmore, burglary in the second degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.