About 34 drivers were arrested on street racing charges early Sunday morning as the Douglas Counts Sheriff’s Office assisted other agencies in stopping the activity in a local parking lot.
With the assistance of the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and specialized units from the Atlanta Police Department, a group of street racers were arrested in a parking lot off of Douglas Hill Road and Thornton Road after they migrated to the county from Fulton County, according to a GSP release.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Capt. Elmer Horn said the department’s HEAT unit was notified late Saturday night that street racers were coming to the county.
The group had originated in East Point, according to the GSP release.
In all, over 40 people were arrested during the crackdown with 34 taken to the county jail for processing, according to arrest records.
Horn said five juveniles were released to their parents.
The GSP release said a wanted/convicted felon was arrested. The release stated that he was in possession of a firearm.
Upwards to 30 vehicles were impounded during the crackdown, and a couple of mini chases happened during the arrest, according to jail records.
Horn said that there had been some previous street racing arrests in the county but nothing of this magnitude.
“We have had a few incidents around Thornton Road,” Horn said “We have had to arrest a few. It has become more prevalent now because it is more organized.”
According to news reports, Atlanta has been cracking down on the street racers as they have jammed up traffic alone several interstates in the past.
Individuals arrested on Sunday morning were from all over the metro area including Winder, Cumming, Covington, Stone Mountain, Marietta and as far away as Tennessee and Detroit, Michigan.
None of the individuals arrested on Sunday had Douglas County addresses listed on the arrest reports.
