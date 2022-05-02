Sonya Compton is seeking a second term as Douglas County’s solicitor general. To get another four years, she’ll have to defeat a former co-worker in Tamara Oyinloye.
Compton and Oyinloye are competing in the May 24 Democratic primary. The winner of the primary will take the seat since no Republicans qualified.
The solicitor general’s office prosecutes misdemeanor offenses in State Court while the district attorney’s office prosecutes felony offenses in Superior Court.
Compton is a Valdosta native who has called Douglas County home for more than 28 years. She has practiced law for 28 years and has more than 20 years of experience as a trial and appellate lawyer representing individuals in a wide range of civil and criminal cases in state and federal courts. Compton managed her own law firm for more than 10 years.
Oyinloye was born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida. She served as a criminal defense attorney from 2016 to 2020 and was assistant solicitor in Douglas County from 2020 until March 10, 2022, which she said is the day she qualified to run against Compton.
Oyinloye said she was terminated by Compton even though she had recently been promoted.
Prior to becoming an attorney, Oyinloye was an elementary school teacher in Florida and Washington, D.C.
Compton said she is running for re-election to “expand upon the progress we have made in the office.”
Compton said one thing she’s done is establish a Traffic Unit that oversees all minor traffic cases, which allows those cases “to be managed expeditiously.”
Compton said she has also established a county ordinance that allows the solicitor’s office the option of charging misdemeanor possession of marijuana as a county ordinance violation as opposed to a criminal offense.
She said she has also expanded the pre-trial diversion program to allow first-time offenders to complete certain requirements in exchange for dismissal of their case.
“Out of the pre-trial diversion program I established what I consider my signature program, the Solicitor’s Outreach program (SOP),” Compton said. “This program allows offenders to give back to the community as part of their penalties. Through the SOP we have supported the Kiwanis Club’s Shop with a Cop annual event, the Douglas Juvenile Court’s Angel Tree and Drug Court program, victims of Domestic Violence, the Kinship program and the DCSS Homeless family’s program just to name a few. “
Oyinloye said she has grown to love Douglas County, calling the people of the county “warm, loving, smart, family-oriented and very hard-working.” She said she was encouraged to run for solicitor “by the people with whom I worked.”
During her time in the solicitor’s office, Oyinloye said she was “the attorney that my colleagues sought assistance from, because I was on so many teams and committees and I really do understand how this office operates.”
Oyinloye said she believes that employees in the solicitor’s office “are not encouraged, supported or guided to be their most productive.”
She said she understands the inner workings of the office as a member of the DUI Court team, the Traffic Division and the Criminal Court team, and “I know that resources are not being utilized to their fullest potential.”
“I would like to help the Solicitor’s Office regain the respect of the departments with whom we are tasked to work: the State Court Clerk’s office, the Board of Commissioners, the State Court judges and their personnel, as well as the community at large,” Oyinloye said. “I will accomplish the goal by continuing to show people the respect they deserve, because nothing gets done if we can’t work together.”
Compton said the most important issue for the solicitor’s office is the safety of Douglas County’s citizens. She called speeding and running red lights “major” safety issues. The Traffic Division “focuses on addressing the act by pursuing penalties in hopes of deterring the conduct.”
“For example, young super speeders are often required to complete community service in the coroner’s office in hopes that after witnessing firsthand the results that a traffic violation can cause will be a deterrent to future violations,” she said. “Further all DUI offenders must attend Mothers Against Drunk Drivers for the same reason.”
Oyinloye said the most important issue is DUIs, saying “Douglas County has a DUI problem” and that the number of cases pending in the solicitor’s office is “far too high for a county our size.”
“I want to begin a Community Outreach program to educate citizens about how they can prevent DUI’s from not only ruining their own lives, but more importantly from endangering the safety of the motoring public,” she said.
