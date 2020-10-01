Paige sticks to ‘roots’ in new singing career; AHS grad's new single 'Daisy Dukes' a hit

Working late as a dental assistant at a midtown Atlanta dental office, Katelyn “KP” Paige began listening to some tracks she made in a makeshift music studio.
Little did the Douglasville native know that the patient she was attending to was a music producer.
The producer took note of the songs playing and made some calls.
A week later, Paige, an Alexander High graduate, was in a professional studio cutting some of her self-written lyrics.
Paige proved to be at the right place at the right time as the producer helped her launch a country music career.
“I happened to have a copy of some of my songs in my phone and was listening at work,” Paige said. “It was sort of crazy how it all began.”
After a friend heard some of Paige’s songs, she let her turn her basement into a studio to record some music.
“Everything started happening so fast,” Paige said.
A self-proclaimed country girl, Paige has released songs titled, “Whiskey Kisses,” “Skinny Dipping,” and “Blankets and Bonfires.” Her trap country hit debut single “Daisy Dukes” was released in August with a music video that was filmed in Douglasville.
Growing up, Paige did all the local talent shows. She has always had a love for music.
She said she has received inspiration from her days as a competition and varsity football cheerleader at Alexander. She was voted “Best Personality” by her peers in her graduating class.
“I’m super excited about how things are going,” Paige said. “I just think back on my cheerleading days and how it has prepared me for this time.”
She studied dental assisting at Alexander as dual enrollee at West Georgia Tech.
She said her life experiences are what inspire her songs.
“I just want to be authentic,” Paige said. “I’m sticking to my hometown roots.”
The biggest challenge that Paige has faced is launching her music career during the pandemic. Without many concerts or promotional opportunities, Paige and her publicist have taken to social media to promote her music.
“I love to go out and meet people,” Paige said. “COVID-19 has been an issue as you can’t go out an interact with fans. My music is about feelings and reflections. I’m finding a way to make it work.”
Follow Paige on Instagram at katelynpaige_kp. You can listen to Daisy Dukes on most popular streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and iHeartRadio. The music video, which has already been viewed nearly 100,000 times, is on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HO4W142857o.
