By the time Lydia Palmer reached ninth-grade at Douglas County High, she knew she wanted to be a teacher.
Palmer credits the mentoring she has received from former teachers at Stewart Middle School as a big reason she followed in their footsteps into education.
“Being a Stewart Eagle in the late ’80s was magical,” Palmer said. “I know that may sound odd, but to those Eagles out there from that time, they will understand. I made lifelong friendships with many of my teachers and they have mentored me throughout the years. It is my goal everyday to try and instill in my own students the work ethic and character that my teachers showed us everyday.”
Palmer has risen to the top of her profession as an educator, being named the Douglas County School System Teacher of the Year a couple of years ago. She is in her 25th year of education, and has taught at Fairplay Middle her entire career.
She recently served on the committee to select this year’s top educator.
“Over the years, many teachers have been chosen to be the DCSS TOTY,” Palmer said. “An honor meant for the best. Personally, I think most teachers feel that they are not that person, someone is better at their job than they are, has more degrees, or works harder. You know it is never going to be you. Well, it can be. I was selected.
“It took me quite a while to accept that I had won and that I had won because others saw something in me that made me stand out. It has been an honor to represent the DCSS and my school each day of the last two years. I also know there are countless other teachers out there who could easily take my place, but the moment they announced my name, will hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life.”
Palmer calls it “beyond words” to work in the same district that she attended school.
“Special does not begin to describe it,” she said. “It is my opportunity to pay tribute to all of the wonderful and impactful teachers I had as a student. I have also had the honor of teaching many of my former teachers’ children. When I look across the district, I see many colleagues who also grew up in Douglas County. There is simply something that beckons us to give back to the system that gave us such a strong foundation.”
She calls playing the “Big Bad Wolf” in a kindergarten performance at Winston Elementary one of her fondest memories about attending school in Douglas County.
She said having her spirit towel completely filled with spirit buttons and ribbons at Stewart Middle are lasting impressions.
“Playing basketball all four years at DCHS, and so many more, it is difficult to choose just one,” Palmer said.
The day after she was chosen the county’s top teacher, the school give her a surprised pep rally.
She was working in her classroom across the hall from the gym with another teacher.
They were working on social studies assignments when the principal walked in and asked Palmer to step into the gym.
“Unbeknownst to me, the entire school had secretly made their way into the gym,” Palmer said. “As the band played and the cheerleaders cheered, I stepped into the middle of a full blown pep rally for me. I was speechless! Do not get me wrong, the TOTY banquet was a life changing honor, but seeing my school coming together to celebrate me, that was a moment in time that I will never forget. It’s just one of the many reasons I love my Jaguar family.”
