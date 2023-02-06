A Douglasville father was arrested for getting on a school bus and threatening middle school-aged students.
Quentin Boykin, 40, was arrested on Feb. 2 for making terroristic threats and acts on a school bus and disrupting public school charges.
Boykin entered a school bus stopped at his residence and began “cursing and yelling at the kids and making threats” after ignoring the bus driver’s instructions not to get onboard, according to an arrest warrant.
Boykin accused the students of making racial slurs at his children, the arrest warrant stated.
“Whoever on this bus calling my kids racial names, I’ll (expletive) you up,” Boykin is quoted as saying in the arrest warrant.
The incident happened on Jan. 19 around 4:40 p.m.
The warrant stated Boykin told his children to come to the front of the bus, and then he began yelling at the other students.
“If y’all got racial (expletive) to say to my kids, y’all better keep that (expletive) to yourselves,” Boykin is quoting in the warrant as saying.
Prior to entering the bus, Boykin had called Fairplay Middle and said he was going to (expletive) a kid up, according to a school incident report.
Boykin was granted an $11,500 bond and instructed by Magistrate Judge Susan Camp to stay away from the students and enter an anger management class.
Camp stated that Boykin is a veteran that suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, commonly known as PTSD.
