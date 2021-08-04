Parents protest mask mandate

When the Douglas County School System announced Tuesday that it was mandating masks, Winston residents Lauren Page and Terena Ramos were among the parents who kicked into gear.
Both women have children in the school system, and they are fiercely opposed to the mask mandate. They started talking with other upset parents on Facebook Messenger and decided to protest the decision at the school system’s central office at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Page and Ramos said there were around 50 people waving signs at all times during the 2 ½ hour protest, with parents coming in for a time before heading to work as other parents arrived to take up the mantle.
“We want to have a choice,” said Page, who has four children in the school system. “We want the parents to have a choice, we want our kids to have a choice. And that’s hands down the biggest thing. We just want masks to be optional. We understand that there are some parents and students that want to wear masks, and we understand there are some parents and students that don’t want to wear a mask. Why don’t we have that right to choose?”
The Douglas County Board of Education made the decision at Monday’s meeting after Superintendent Trent North recommended masks be mandated because of increasing cases that make the county “high transmission”and a vaccination rate of about 35%. Parents were made aware of a decision in an email from North sent early Tuesday afternoon.
“We have great parents here in Douglas County and they all have the right to lawfully protest,” North said in a prepared statement Wednesday. “The protestors that came out to our administrative offices today have been very peaceful and respectful. They exercised their rights to voice their opinion and they are doing what they believe is best for their children.”
Some of the parents protesting said their students went to school without masks on Wednesday.
Portia Lake, director of public information for DCSS, said principals at each school have created their own policies for students refusing to wear masks. She added that the plans “will include instruction and lunch.”
Many of the parents protesting were particularly upset that the BOE made the decision less than two days before school started at a meeting that was taking place at around the same time most parents were at their children’s school open house events Monday evening.
Page said she just brought her kids back to Douglas County from Carroll County Schools, which is making masks optional.
“If they don’t fix it then I’m just going to go back to Carroll,” Page said.
Ramos also has four children in Douglas County schools. She said two of them made the choice to attend school Wednesday wearing masks. Another child was sick and had to go to the doctor and her middle school age child attended the protest with her.
She said her ninth-grade son wanted to go to school rather than protest because “he said his friends actually like the masks” and “he didn’t want them to make fun of him for going.”
She said she hadn’t planned on taking her kindergartener to school because of the mask mandate. But she said her daughter told her she wanted to go to school.
“The sweet thing told me that she would wear (a mask) until her friends didn’t have to either because that’s fair. And she felt bad for her friends,” Ramos said.
Douglasville resident Michelle Hallmark attended Wednesday’s protest as well. She has 10-year-old twins who are in the South Douglas Elementary district.
Hallmark said she opted for digital learning for all of the previous school year because of the mask mandate. She had planned on taking them to school Wednesday until the school board’s decision to mandate masks. Instead, Hallmark said she kept her kids home and is looking at options including moving them to Carroll County, homeschooling them or possibly looking into Douglas County’s all-digital FLEX Academy.
“I think masks are child abuse,” Hallmark said. “I don’t think it’s OK to restrict their breathing, because you don’t get 100% oxygen behind the mask. And I really don’t think — last year it was to me more of a political thing. You were on a side — you either went this way or you went this way. And we didn’t wear masks. We had never really worn masks. We never fell into that trap.”
While Hallmark said she’s never bought masks, she went to Kroger and purchased three packages Tuesday night to bring with her to the protest.
She said she wanted to show North that “the masks you’re requiring the children to wear in very small print on all packages say they do not prevent viruses and people don’t pay attention to that.”
“I also have a problem with: This virus came from China and every package of masks comes from China,” Hallmark said. “Like, why are we paying China for something that they gave us that’s causing all this turmoil?”
Heidi Hulsey of Douglasville, who attended the protest, said masks are harming children rather than helping them.
“It’s plain and simple,” Hulsey said. “The masks don’t work. They don’t protect against the virus. So why are they on these children’s faces? The end.”
Ramos has started a change.org petition that threatens legal action if DCSS doesn’t rescind the mask mandate.
Page said the next step is to get parents who are upset about the mask mandate to speak out at the BOE’s next meeting on Aug. 16.
While the two Facebook pages where parents have been organizing — “Concerned Parents of Douglas County” and “Stand for Optional Masks in Douglas County” — had been private, Page said the plan is to make those public in the coming days.
