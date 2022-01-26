Kenja Parks is a native of Louisiana and has worked in school systems in Fairfax County, Virginia, and the Atlanta Public Schools.
She has brought a wealth of experience to her new position as principal of Douglas County High.
Parks started her career in the Douglas County School System about 10 years ago at Alexander High as an assistant principal.
As principal of the county’s oldest high school, Parks’ goal is to continue the academic success that has been established and enhance the students’ overall experience.
“My vision is that every child can experience a safe, supportive, and invigorating school environment that helps them actualize their future dreams and hopes,” Parks said. “Their high school experience at DCHS should fuel the trajectory of their life with confidence, hope and the tenacity required for success. We begin each morning with the mantra that we are mission focused and 5G Ready. The five pillars are goals, grades, grind, growth and graduation.”
Helping students reach their full potential has been one of the goals that fuels Parks as an educator.
“I hope that I can inspire our youth to develop self agency, be goal oriented, and develop grit,” she said. “These are the cornerstones for overall success. What is most important to me is that students know and believe that they each have the potential to impact the world in a positive manner. They have the ability to change the world.”
Parks said she gets the most fulfillment out of her job in working with the parents and students.
“The most thrilling part of the job is connecting with my students and helping them create their own unique pathway in life,” Parks said. “I love mentoring, and the sheer joy I get from working with the families I have the honor of serving. I absolutely love that the teachers and staff are dedicated and committed to working with our students each and every day. They are truly the heroes that make DCHS such a wonderful school.”
She considers the county a unique place to live and work.
“Douglas County is such an attractive bedroom community nestled just west of the corridor of the busiest airport in the world. This invites a unique opportunity for live/work/play spaces to be built. The growth has steadily increased over the last decade which means that the school communities are also growing and evolving. Family values and traditions are celebrated in Douglas County, and that makes it a special place to live and work.’
She considers it a big responsibility to be the principal at DCHS.
“In my role as the supervising principal, I have a myriad of responsibilities that I am tasked with,” Parks said. “I must ensure that the landscape of the school is conducive for exciting learning opportunities. DCHS is home to some of the brightest students in the nation and are prepared to compete globally. That’s pretty amazing! Additionally, I want to also make certain that the faculty and staff feel supported, that they have fun, and are equipped with the tools they need to provide students with a world class education, and that parents and community stakeholders are included in the journey.”
