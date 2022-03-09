Darasimi Bankole, Sentinel intern and a PIB sophomore at Douglas County High School (DCHS), collaborated with a fellow student, Khadija Buke, to interview a few students concerning the pandemic and their mental health.
As a member of the DCHS Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), Khadija had a role to play in gathering information on the subject of teen mental health in relation to the pandemic.
The following is the second part in two-part series highlighting some of the struggles that students have gone through during the pandemic. The first part ran in the March 3 edition of the Sentinel. Although these interviews do not speak for all teenagers in this world, they give us some insight into the minds of teenagers and how the pandemic has affected their mental health.
Khadija was also able to interview registered nurse (RN), Purity Upson from Willowbrooke at Tanner — Villa Rica to see her thoughts on the subject. The pie chart depicted is comprised of 70 students’ responses to a question regarding their mental health.
Darasimi: How do you think the pandemic has affected teen youth?
Anonymous: They can’t go out and talk to their friends, so their communication skills have decreased.
Darasimi: Would you agree with the statement, “teen mental health has been on a decline due to the pandemic”?
Anonymous: For some kids, it is true but for other kids like gamers I don’t think it really affected them that much because they are used to staying at home online but for others, their mental health may have declined.
Darasimi: Has your personal mental health been affected by mental health and has your motivation in regard to school been affected?
Anonymous: It has not, I am the same me before the pandemic as I am now. School affects my mental health.
Darasimi: Do you think that ties in with the pandemic at all?
Anonymous: A little bit.
Darasimi: Do you think you have gotten enough social interaction throughout this pandemic?
Anonymous: No because I was stuck in the house all day.
Darasimi: Do you think that made it harder for you to make friends when you got to high school?
Anonymous: Yes because the communication skills, as I said before, definitely decreased because you are not talking to anyone new, so it is hard to talk to new people.
After the anonymous student, she spoke to junior George Smith IV.
Darasimi: How do you think the pandemic has affected teen youth?
George: I feel like everyone has gotten sadder, like a little more depressed. It’s weird on the outlook of everything because I’ve noticed that more of my friends don’t feel as energized asx they used tpo. Especially me personally, I don’t feel as energized. There’s days where I just won’t get out of bed.
Darasimi: Would you agree with the statement, “teen mental health has been on a decline due to the pandemic,” why or why not?
George: I believe that because no one gets social interaction and that really messes with people’s brains.
Darasimi: Has your mental health been affected by the pandemic, if so, how and has it affected your performance in school and overall motivation?
George: It has been affected. I just don’t get the power to do anything anymore. I just get mad lazy.
Darasimi: Has the decline of your mental health affected your performance in school and overall motivation?
George: Yes, I used to be a straight A student, I’m not a straight A student anymore.
Darasimi: Do you think you get enough social interaction throughout this pandemic?
George: I’ve gotten more social interaction recently because I used to be anti-social. During the [beginning of] pandemic, I feel like I got a decent amount of social interaction because I still facetimed my friends and everything, but it didn’t feel the same as actually going out with them.
Darasimi: Overall, do you think that your mental health is more affected by the pandemic or by school?
George: By school.
The last student that she interviewed was freshman Aakruthi Achari.
Darasimi: How do you think the pandemic has affected teen youth?
Aakruthi: The global pandemic seemed to have a massive negative affect on teen youth overall. As a teen who lived through that struggle of the pandemic and has seen others who have felt the same way, it’s easy to see how our mental health declined during the course of this pandemic.
Darasimi: Would you agree with the statement, “teen mental health has been on a decline due to the pandemic,” why or why not?
Aakruthi: I would definitely agree with this statement. Not being able to interact and being forced to stay in the house can be traumatizing for a younger person, especially with how long the pandemic has been.
Darasimi: Has your mental health been affected by the pandemic, if so, how and has it affected your performance in school and overall motivation?
Aakruthi: Personally, my mental health was severely affected by the pandemic. During this time, I lost three members of my family due to Covid-19 which was a traumatizing experience. For school, I never paid attention and would rarely go to class. I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night and instead would sleep through my classes. Up until that point, I was a straight A student with a few B’s popping up every now and then. However, that [school] year [2020-2021], I nearly failed every single one of my classes. Motivation wise, I honestly had none. I felt like there was nothing keeping me going especially when it came to school work. Even now, I still struggle with these things in school even though I am able to talk and interact with my friends more.
Darasimi: Do you think you got enough social interaction during the pandemic?
Aakruthi: I definitely did not get enough social interaction during the pandemic. During the peak of the pandemic, I was entirely online meaning I didn’t get to go out much. I would tend to ghost my friends every day because it was a struggle to even get out of bed some days and I didn’t have the energy to talk to anyone. I wouldn’t even talk to my family members because of the same reason.
Darasimi: Is there anything else that you would like people to know about teenagers’ mental health?
Aakruthi: I would really like people to understand how much the pandemic has actually affected me and many other teen youth. They should know that we are human and we were affected just as much as anyone else. Our feelings deserve to be validated because we are living through this in the time of our youth where we should be having fun and being able to celebrate us as a teen.
To add to the research, Khadija discussed teen mental health with a medical professional, RN Purity Upson. The following are key parts from the interview.
Khadija: As someone who works with mental health, how do you think the pandemic has affected youth, specifically teenagers’ mental health?
Mrs. Upson: Even in the hospital, we’ve seen an increase in the rates of kids coming in with severe depression and anxiety. The only way we know that, we have 13 Bed units, and before the pandemic, we never really filled them [bed units], and since the pandemic, it stays full every day.
Khadija: What do you think the pandemic has taught us about teen mental health?
Mrs. Upson: The biggest issue is having teens actually having issues to readjust. They’ve had two years of being isolated. Coming back into the classroom, they’re having trouble readjusting to being with people again, and that can be a problem.
Khadija: How do you think the pandemic has affected youth, specifically teen populations’ mental health?
Mrs. Upson: In relation to trends in teen mental health, of course, there has been an increase in depression and anxiety. And then substance abuse — a lot of kids are drinking more than they used to and also smoking marijuana. It can come from being isolated and feeling anxious. But we also think part of that is being glued to social media.
Khadija: As covid restrictions ease and the world goes back to in person, from your perspective, how has this affected teen mental health?
Mrs. Upson: For them, having issues in the classroom — some of them, [their mental health] went down because they were not able to do well with the online learning experience, and some teens have gone backwards in class and have to catch up again in-person, so they’re actually behind with school. That makes them even more depressed because they’re not able to catch up to where they should be.
Khadija: Is there anything else you would like to add regarding teen mental health during the pandemic?
Mrs. Upson: I don’t think we’ve seen the repercussions of this yet. I think it’s going to be later down the road where we’re going to see even more data come out of how affected the kids have been. It might be five — you know — five years, six years from now before we actually get a grip about just how influential either good or bad the pandemic’s effect on teen mental health was.
