Rome Smith got the call late last week that Gov. Brian Kemp had decided to come to Douglasville to sign the historic constitutional carry bill into law.
The location was Smith’s Gable Sporting Goods store.
To mark the occasion, Smith had about 74 T-shirts printed to commemorate the bill-signing event that drew a large crowd of media and gun enthusiasts to the Fairburn Road store’s parking lot on Tuesday.
The T-shirts became a hot item, selling out fast.
“Y’all have BLOWN up our phones this morning for these shirts!” Gable wrote in a post Tuesday on Facebook and Instagram. “Due to popular demand we are making more & taking orders online.”
Gable is now taking pre-orders for the $20 black T-shirts that have a picture of the state with a flag colored in and the words ‘2022 Georgia Constitutional Carry’ printed on the back.
The signing made the national news as Georgia became the 25th state to adopt the law.
“The publicity has been great,” Smith said. “I’m still getting calls from people. Everybody wants to be a part of the historic moment.”
Smith said gun sales at his store have been steady. He said they have gotten a lot of first-time buyers over the past few days.
The bill, which takes effect immediately, allows citizens to carry a gun without a permit.
The law applies the same as the permit did with only law-abiding citizens able to carry. The new law doesn’t apply to convicted felons.
Smith said a background check is still performed.
“Some people are still confused about the law,” Smith said. “The big difference is that you don’t have to pay the county $75-$80 for a permit. You don’t have to pay for something that the Constitution already allowed you to have.”
Smith said a second wave of shirts is already being sold.
“We figure at some point the sales will die down from the T-shirts,” Smith said. “Right now, people are just really excited.”
According to SafeHome, a home and personal safety group, gun sales remained strong in 2021, with nearly 19 million firearms sold legally in the U.S., the second-highest total over the past two decades.
Kemp said about three years ago they purchased a Glock for their daughter at Gable.
“Here at Gable is where Marty and I bought Lucy her first firearm — a Glock 43X — 9mm — which she is carrying today,” Kemp said before signing SB 319 into law at a table in the parking lot of the store. “We did that, not only because we strongly believe in the Second Amendment, but we also want Lucy — and both her sisters — to be able to defend themselves.”
