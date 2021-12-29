sPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Douglasville resident Yolanda Pate will be one of four Honda women leaders aboard Honda’s “Believe and Achieve!” Rose Parade float on Jan. 1, 2022.
Honda is celebrating science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) education and is honoring these Honda STEAM leaders, who are role models for the next generation and whose dreams led them to work in the automotive industry.
Despite women making up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, only 27% of them work in STEM fields according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Pate is the quality division lead for Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln, Alabama, where she is responsible for all quality operations including vehicle quality and product engineering.
“I appreciate that STEAM education will be the focal point of Honda’s float,” she said. “I’m passionate about encouraging young women to pursue STEAM careers and increasing their presence in the auto industry, and this experience gives me the opportunity to do so on a national level.”
Additional details about Honda’s float and Honda’s support of STEAM education across the U.S. are at HondaNews.com.
