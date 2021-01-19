A South Carolina man is in jail after allegedly discharging a gun inside Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
Kenyon Morrison, a 26-year-old, Ridgeville, S.C., resident is being charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of false imprisonment after he fired a gun into the ceiling at the hospital last Friday.
No one was injured before Morrison was taken into custody without further incident, according to Douglasville police.
According to the arrest warrant, Morrison closed and locked the door to a CT Scan room and fired a 9mm weapon into the ceiling.
There were three hospital employees present during the 7:10 p.m. incident, according to the arrest warrant.
The employees were being held against their will, according to the warrant.
Morrison was also charged with criminal trespass because of damages that resulted from him discharging his gun in the ceiling.
Property damage to the ceiling panel and air conditioning duct totaled less than $500, the warrant stated.
Morrison is being held without bond in the Douglas County jail.
It is not known if Morrison has relocated to the area, why he was in Douglasville or why he was at the hospital. According to the census, Ridgeville is included within the Charleston-North Charleston metropolitan area in South Carolina.
