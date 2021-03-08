A Paulding County woman has been charged with four counts of shoplifting at a Highway 166 discount merchandise store.
Tymera Howard, 21, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly shoplifting at a Dollar General store on four different occasions, according to an arrest warrant.
The four-day total, which happened last spring, amounted to about $297.35 worth of merchandise, according to the warrant.
She is accused as taking as much as $137 in merchandise on one occasion in May 2020, a warrant states.
On May 7, 2020, a warrant stated that she had taken $11.10 worth of merchandise from the store.
There were no other warrants of any criminal behavior listed for Howard, who was still behind bars as of Monday afternoon, according to jail records.
Bond was set at $4,000 during her bond hearing.
On April 30, 2020, she is accused of taking $43.05 worth of merchandise from the Dollar General, according to an arrest warrant.
It was the first of the four warrants for Howard, who had a Dallas address listed on all four warrants.
Howard is accused of taking $106 worth of merchandise on May 3, 2020 in the early evening, according to a warrant.
