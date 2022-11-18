The co-owner of a popular Paulding County business has been arrested for “inappropriately” touching an underage female employee, according to authorities.
Kenneth DeWayne Wiggins, 56, of Dallas is charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and felony false imprisonment.
Wiggins “inappropriately touched” a part-time employee at the Harvest Time Market at 1160 Old Harris Road in Dallas at around 4 p.m. on Nov. 2, Paulding County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ashley Henson said.
Henson said in a news release that Higgins “reportedly touched the juvenile multiple times on the intimate parts of her body while in the office area of the business.”
Once the victim was able to get out of the office, she went home and told her parents what happened, and they contacted authorities, Henson said.
Paulding detectives immediately launched an investigation into the incident and secured warrants for Wiggins’ arrest a few days later, Henson said.
Wiggins was arrested without incident on Nov. 11. He was released later the same day after posting a $9,000 bond, according to jail records.
Harvest Time Market is a popular fresh meat and produce shop. The original location on Mulberry Road in southwest Paulding has a large following in Paulding, Douglas and Carroll counties. The company expanded this year to the Old Harris Road location where the alleged crimes occurred.
Henson said Paulding detectives encourage anyone with information about this case or anyone else who has been victimized by Wiggins in the past to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip line at 770-443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.