A Hiram couple accused of giving their 4-week-old infant alcohol has been charged with murder after the child died.
Paulding County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ashley Henson said deputies were alerted after the infant was brought to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on April 13 by the parents — Sydnei Dunn, 24, and Marquis Colvin, 25, of Hiram — because the child was unresponsive.
Henson said the child died the next day and that doctors said the infant had “a quantity of alcohol in its system that was well over four times the legal limit for an adult.”
Dunn and Colvin have both been charged with felony malice murder, second degree murder, cruelty to children and reckless conduct.
Colvin is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and parole violation.
Henson said Paulding deputies were contacted on April 13 at around 3:30 p.m. by CHOA officials who believed the circumstances surrounding the infant’s condition did not make sense.
When detectives arrived at CHOA, they met with medical professionals about the condition of the infant and then spoke with Dunn and Colvin.
Henson said Dunn told detectives she had consumed a large quantity of alcohol and that the child must have gotten alcohol poisoning from her while she was breastfeeding.
“She then indicated that the child’s father put alcohol in the baby’s bottle,” Henson said. “Once the child was unresponsive, she explained that is when they took the baby to the hospital.”
That evening, detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Hillcrest Drive in Hiram where Dunn and Colvin live in a basement apartment. Detectives found evidence of the crime and a firearm, which Colvin is not allowed to possess or be in close proximity to because he is a convicted felon, Henson said.
Both Dunn and Colvin are being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond where more charges are possibly pending, Henson said. Detectives encourage anyone who may have knowledge of this incident, or if anyone has any additional information, to please call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047 or submit a tip via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
