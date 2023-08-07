A car hit a pedestrian in Carroll County in the early hours of Aug. 1, resulting in one fatality. The pedestrian, Travis Russell, 44, of Atlanta, was found to be at fault for the incident. The accident occurred on Highway 61 involving a vehicle traveling northbound near Mimosa Road.

According to the report from Georgia State Patrol Officer Theron Freeman, the 2001 Ford Ranger being driven by Anthony Crowder, 61, of Carrollton, was heading north in the right lane of Highway 61 at around 1:49 a.m. on Aug. 1. A pedestrian who was identified as Travis Russell was heading south in the northbound lane of travel leaning down in the roadway.