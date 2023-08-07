A car hit a pedestrian in Carroll County in the early hours of Aug. 1, resulting in one fatality. The pedestrian, Travis Russell, 44, of Atlanta, was found to be at fault for the incident. The accident occurred on Highway 61 involving a vehicle traveling northbound near Mimosa Road.
According to the report from Georgia State Patrol Officer Theron Freeman, the 2001 Ford Ranger being driven by Anthony Crowder, 61, of Carrollton, was heading north in the right lane of Highway 61 at around 1:49 a.m. on Aug. 1. A pedestrian who was identified as Travis Russell was heading south in the northbound lane of travel leaning down in the roadway.
The front right headlight and fender of the Ranger struck Russell on his left side, throwing him onto the east shoulder of the roadway. Crowder continued north on Highway 61 but returned to the scene and came to a controlled final rest on the east shoulder of Highway 61 facing north.
Crowder told Freeman he was traveling to work and it appeared that Russell was retrieving leaning down to get something from a plastic bag he was carrying. Crowder claimed he never saw the pedestrian until it was too late. Crowder continued to tell law enforcement that he did not know what he hit, but he went to flag down a Carroll County Deputy to go back to the scene with him.
A witness spoke with law enforcement as well and said that he had encountered the pedestrian at around 1:30 a.m. noting that the pedestrian was on the east shoulder on the northbound side near where the crash occurred. The witness said that “Russell appeared to have been on drugs and had allegedly attempted to jump in front of him and his supervisor.”
Carroll County Deputies informed Freeman that they had received multiple calls about the pedestrian over the night, who had been at Tanner Villa Rica Hospital that day and was upset when he was not provided a room to stay the night, according to the incident report. Authorities say after he left the hospital, deputies received a call from a taxi driver that Russell had allegedly tried to use illegal drugs while getting a ride. Russell was not allowed to get back in the taxi and was told to find another means of transportation.
Russell then reportedly went to a gas station asking for someone to call EMS to evaluate a gunshot wound that he had from back in 2001. Russell refused to be transported by Carroll County deputies. Russell was also stopped that night by a deputy because he was walking on the left side of the Fog line on Highway 61. He was told to walk on the east shoulder in the grass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.