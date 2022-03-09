Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue brought his campaign for Georgia governor to Douglasville on Tuesday night.
Perdue, who is challenging Gov. Brian Kemp in the May 24 GOP primary, spoke to the Douglas County Republican Party at the Douglasville Baptist Temple.
Perdue talked about his decision to challenge Kemp, telling local Republicans that the incumbent governor has “let conservatives down” and “can’t unite the party.”
Perdue, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has made the 2020 election results a key part of his campaign. Perdue served one term in the U.S. Senate before losing to Democrat Jon Ossoff early last year.
In a TV ad for Perdue, Trump criticizes Kemp for refusing to help overturn the results of the 2020 presidential voting in Georgia that saw President Joe Biden become the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the Peach State since Bill Clinton in 1992.
“Brian Kemp let us down,” Trump says in the ad. “We can’t let it happen again.”
While in Douglasville, Perdue highlighted his vision for Georgia, including “securing our elections, abolishing the state income tax, putting parents in charge of their kids’ education and (making) our cities and state safe again.”
The winner of the GOP primary for governor will likely take on Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.
Qualifying for the May 24 primary is taking place this week.
Perdue qualified at the Capitol on Wednesday, saying in a statement that he believes he is the “only one who can pull our party together and beat Stacey Abrams in the fall.”
A Fox News poll released Tuesday shows Kemp leading Perdue 50-39 among Republican primary voters in Georgia, with about 10% of poll respondents undecided.
