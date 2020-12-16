Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue stopped in Douglasville on Tuesday to make a plea to voters to turn out for him and fellow Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the Jan. 5 runoff election.
Perdue is being challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff in one of two Senate runoff contests. Loeffler is being challenged by Democrat Raphael Warnock in the other.
A poll by Insider Advance and Fox 5 Atlanta released Wednesday shows Perdue leading Ossoff, 49.0% to 47.8%, and Loeffler ahead of Warnock 49.2% to 48.0%. In both cases, the difference between the two candidates was well within the poll’s 4.4% margin of error, meaning the candidates are essentially tied.
“We’re trying to remind people what’s at stake and what we have to do to win,” Perdue told a crowd of around 30 outside American Legion Post 145 who braved chilly temperatures to hear from the senator.
Perdue’s visit to Douglasville was part of his “Win Georgia. Save America” bus tour.
Georgia Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, introduced Perdue during the Douglasville campaign stop Tuesday.
Dugan told the crowd that on Nov. 3 Republicans “got punched in the nose a little bit.”
“I know the people around here are not the kind to get punched and lay down and take it,” said Dugan, who represents parts of Douglas, Carroll and Paulding counties in the state Legislature. “I know that we’ve got the kind of people around here that have said, ‘OK you got your shot, now we’re going to show you something.’ And so those people who are out there that you hear saying ‘I’m not going to go vote,’ get on to them because that is a quitter’s attitude and none of us here are quitters.”
Perdue narrowly edged Ossoff in the Nov. 3 election, while Loeffler trailed Warnock, her top Democratic challenger in a field of 21 candidates in a special election to fill out the remainder of former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term. Because no candidate won a majority in either of the senate races, the top vote-getters must face one another in a runoff.
Ossoff won Douglas County with 61% of the vote to Perdue’s 36%, while Warnock got 43% of the vote in Douglas to Loeffler’s 20% .
The runoff races have focused national attention on the state because of the stakes in play. If both Democratic candidates win, the Senate will be split 50-50, meaning Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would step in to cast tie-breaking votes. For their part, the Republicans want to maintain their majority in the chamber.
Much of Perdue’s stump speech in Douglasville focused on painting Ossoff and Warnock as “socialists” and “the most liberal candidates anybody can remember the Democrats ever putting forward.”
Perdue told the crowd that if Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, became majority leader Democrats would “add two new states” and “four Democratic seats” in the Senate.
“They’ll stack the Supreme Court and they’ll do away with the Electoral College, so California and New York will determine every president in our future,” Perdue said.
For Schumer to take over as majority leader in the Senate, two things would have to happen: Perdue and Loeffler would both have to lose in the runoff and Harris, as vice president, would have to break ties in the Senate.
In a stop earlier Tuesday in Carrollton, Perdue was reluctant to acknowledge the victories by President-Elect Joe Biden and Harris last month.
President Trump “still has some recourse” to challenge the presidential election results, Perdue told the Times-Georgian during a stop at the Shot Spot firearms store in Carrollton.
“I stood by the president when he was a candidate, I stood by him when he put this agenda in and fought hard to get it done over the last four years, and I’m standing with him now to exercise his right to get to the bottom of things in November,” Perdue told the newspaper. “He has every right to do that and he still has some recourse.”
Several other senators, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, following Monday’s vote by the Electoral College. Loeffler has also not recognized Biden’s win.
During his brief remarks to the Times-Georgian, Perdue did not say what recourse the president may have to continue his re-election bid, but the Trump campaign has been challenging the election results in states he has lost, including Georgia.
“We have a process in the country, and that process has been followed, and we will have a peaceful transition of power potentially,” Perdue told the newspaper.
On Monday, state electors met across the country and cast votes according to which candidate won their respective states in accord with Article II Section 1 of the Constitution.
In Georgia, which Biden won by more than 11,000 votes, Democratic electors awarded Biden the state’s 16 electoral votes. With all 538 electors casting ballots Monday, Biden received 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 votes.
Trump’s legal teams have sought to overturn the election results through various legal challenges, including on how absentee ballots were cast. Trump and other Republican leaders have also attacked top state election officials, including those in Georgia, all of whom are Republicans.
Early voting for the runoffs began on Monday and will continue through Dec. 31. In Douglas County voters can cast their ballots at the courthouse, Boundary Waters Aquatics Center, Dog River Library and the old courthouse. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all locations. Saturday voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m on Dec. 19 at all early voting locations.
Times-Georgian staff writer Michael O’Hearn contributed to this report.
