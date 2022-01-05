Two top-level directors will fulfill the duties of county administrator, the Board of Commissioners announced during Tuesday’s meeting.
The BOC also voted unanimously to give the two directors supplemental pay while performing the duties.
County Administrator Sharon Subadan resigned last month, which created the opening.
Frederick Perry, deputy county administrator, and Tiffany Stewart-Stanley, assistant county administrator, will share the day-to-day duties.
Both will receive an extra $1,538.46 a month or $769.23 per pay period.
In August, the BOC voted in favor of a restructuring plan by Subadan to go from 25 department and agency directors reporting directly to her to 11 direct reports.
Both Perry and Stewart-Stanley were part of the restructuring effort and received big pay raises.
The county handed out nearly $200,000 in raises to eight employees last year as part of the restructuring effort by Subadan.
Both Perry and Stewart-Stanley make $140,000 each.
Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones called it a “budget neutral” move since Subadan is no longer employed by the county.
However, in her resignation letter, Subadan requested that the county pay her for six months, citing a clause in her contract.
A county spokesperson didn’t respond immediately to a message from the Sentinel seeking the status of Subadan’s request.
In other action taken by the BOC on Tuesday:
• LaTonya Ammons was hired as the county’s new procurement director. She comes from the Georgia Department of Agriculture and replaces Dawn Evers.
• Tarenia Carthan was elected vice-chair of the BOC for the 2023-24 terms, pending her re-election as a commissioner. She will fill the position currently held by District 2 Commissioner Kelly Robinson, who will serve his last term as vice-chair this year.
