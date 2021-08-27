Peterson asks for JQC charges to be dismissed

Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson on Wednesday asked that charges brought against her last month by the Judicial Qualifications Commission be dismissed.
The Investigative Panel of the Judicial Qualification Commission (JQC) filed four formal charges against Peterson on July 16 that all center around social media posts she made before she took office on Dec. 29, 2020.
In what is seen by legal experts as the most serious charge, Peterson used her “officialchristinaj” Instagram account to ask for money on her birthday in an Aug. 26, 2020, post.
Peterson’s attorneys, S. Lester Tate III and Robert Kenner Jr., filed a 12-page answer to the charges with the Supreme Court of Georgia on Wednesday in which they write that “any imposition of discipline” against Peterson is “unauthorized and unwarranted” and that all charges should be dismissed.
Peterson’s primary defense centers around the First Amendment and her free speech rights.
The attorneys argue that the First Amendment, “provides all citizens the right of free speech and forbids government action that suppresses, impedes or chills that right.”
The preamble for the Georgia Code of Judicial Conduct states that it “establishes standards for ethical conduct of judges and judicial candidates.”
But Peterson’s attorneys cite a United States Supreme Court case, Republican Party of Minnesota v. White, where the court found that “judicial candidates do not lose the right to free speech by holding or seeking judicial office.”
The attorneys write that while the Georgia Code of Judicial Conduct doesn’t contain a rule against a judge exercising their First Amendment rights, the JQC “has exceeded and abused its authority” and violated Peterson’s constitutional rights by applying other provisions of the Code of Judicial Conduct “in such a way as to suppress, impede, and chill respondent’s free speech rights.”
The JQC may be liable under state law for litigation costs and attorney’s fees incurred by Peterson, the attorneys write.
The case will now go before the Hearing Panel of the JQC, which will make a recommendation to the Supreme Court of Georgia either for sanctions or dismissal of the case.
