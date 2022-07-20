Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson is facing what is believed to be a record of complaints from a state regulatory board.
After less than two years on the bench, Peterson is defending herself against 50 counts of violating the Georgia Code of Judicial Conduct.
Atlanta’s Fox 5 television is reporting that ‘no one can remember a larger number’ of complaints pending against a sitting judge in the state.
Last year, the state’s Judicial Qualification Commission tried to get Peterson temporarily suspended from office while the complaints were still under review.
In the latest complaint, the JQC is accusing Peterson of violating the Code of Judicial Conduct in a Homeowners Association meeting by “advising (the HOA) that they are getting bad advice from their legal counsel.”
In a cellphone video provided to Fox 5, Peterson is heard telling the HOA president he should call a special election.
She is currently suing the HOA board, claiming last year’s election was not conducted lawfully, according to the Fox 5 report.
Peterson had successfully sued the Silver Creek Ranch HOA in Lithia Springs, and received a $70,000 settlement.
The JQC alleges that Peterson failed to share the settlement with the other plaintiffs.
Peterson’s attorney, Lester Tate, defended his client in the latest complaint.
“I think the issue with this is that for a judge you don’t give up your right to speak or talk,” said Tate, a former member of the JQC. “And I don’t know that this was a negotiation.”
Tate said the JQC continues to add counts because the original complaints weren’t enough to convince the Georgia Supreme Court to immediately suspend Peterson until her case could be tried, according to Fox 5.
“It sounds like a lot because they keep adding and adding and adding counts because they utterly failed to have her interim suspended last year,” Tate told the news station.
The Supreme Court declined to dismiss any of the 50 counts. No trial date has been set.
“If they had something serious to be removed from the bench, one count was sufficient to do that,” Tate said in the Fox 5 interview. “It’s just bizarre to me that they want to keep adding to it, but it’s also abundantly clear to me that the reason they do is because they feel like they don’t have enough to prevail.”
