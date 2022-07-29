Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson and the Judicial Qualifications Commission continued to spar this week in new filings in the Supreme Court of Georgia.
The attorney for Peterson wrote that it is time for the JQC to ‘put up or shut up’ and allow the first-term judge to have her day in court.
Lester Tate, an attorney with the Cartersville firm Akin & Tate, delivered the scathing rebuke of the JQC in a formal answer filed Wednesday in the Supreme Court of Georgia in response to a second motion by the judicial ethics watchdog to have Peterson temporarily suspended.
The JQC motion for temporary suspension came after the Investigative Panel of the agency filed four additional charges against Peterson earlier this month, bringing the total alleged offenses against her to 50.
Tate notes that the Supreme Court rejected the first motion for a temporary suspension last year. And he points out that more than a year after the first charges against her were filed, Peterson hasn’t been able to “confront her accusers in a courtroom.”
“Quite frankly, it is time for the JQC to ‘put up or shut up’ and allow Judge Peterson to have her day in court,” Tate writes. “It is time to hear live evidence, provide due process and the opportunity for thorough and sifting cross-examination, instead of filing more papers full of unproven allegations.”
However, JQC Director Charles Boring and Deputy Director Courtney Veal wrote in a response filed Thursday that Peterson “has continued to repeatedly and brazenly violate the Code of Judicial Conduct, ignore clear court rules and laws, and in doing so, has eradicated any confidence the public may have had in the Probate Court of Douglas County.”
Boring and Veal write that there have been “joint agreements” from both sides that a “consolidated scheduling order be issued at the conclusion of the Investigative Panel’s ongoing, pending investigations.”
They write that Tate has “never objected to or opposed” the consolidated scheduling order and that he hadn’t requested a hearing date “until his ‘put up or shut up’ request” on Wednesday.
In the latest complaint against Peterson, filed July 15, the JQC makes four new accusations including a charge that Peterson violated the Code of Judicial Conduct in a homeowners association meeting by “advising (the HOA) that they are getting bad advice from their legal counsel.”
In a cell phone video provided to Fox 5 Atlanta, Peterson is heard telling the HOA president he should call a special election.
She is currently suing the HOA board, claiming last year’s election was not conducted lawfully, according to the Fox 5 report.
Peterson had successfully sued the Silver Creek Ranch HOA in Lithia Springs, and received a $70,000 settlement.
The JQC alleges that Peterson failed to share the settlement with the other plaintiffs.
Tate, in the filing Wednesday, cites the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Republican Party of Minnesota v. White where writes that the court held that “state judicial discipline authorities cannot use their power to chill or infringe upon the constitutional rights of judges and judicial candidates.”
Tate continued: “Both judges and judicial candidates are entitled to state their opinions on disputed political or legal issues. This is guaranteed by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and by the Georgia Constitution.”
Tate writes that Peterson was “entitled to speak out and did” at the homeowners association meeting where she is a member.
“Perhaps realizing this fact, the JQC has absurdly tried to warp the facts and characterized this rather raucous homeowner’s meeting as some kind of ‘settlement discussion’ in order to claim that Judge Peterson, a lawyer, is trying to negotiate a settlement with a represented party without their lawyer present,” Tate writes. “No reasonable person viewing this video would ever characterize this as settlement negotiations. It is a public forum at which parties with sharply divided views are expressing their sentiments as they are entitled to do under the First Amendment.”
Boring and Veal, in their response Thursday, write that despite her assertions that she was not engaging in settlement negotiations, “multiple requests and demands of the HOA Board to call a special election” and “offers to dismiss the lawsuit upon compliance (with) her request constitute clear attempts to pressure and strongarm the Board into doing what Judge Peterson’s lawsuit seeks.”
They write that after the meeting ended, Peterson approached the HOA board and “continued to urge them to hold a special election in exchange for dismissal of her lawsuit” in an exchange they said is not on video.
“Judge Peterson did not lose her First Amendment rights when she took the bench, however the case cited and relied upon by the judge in her response does not provide her a license to publicly speak and behave in contravention of the Code of Judicial Conduct,” Boring and Veal write. “According to Judge Peterson’s logic, judges apparently may publicly speak about whatever they wish, in whatever manner they wish, regardless of the Code, because they have a First Amendment right to do so.”
Tate concludes the filing Wednesday by arguing that after “losing a previous bid for interim suspension, the JQC has repeatedly sought to delay trial in order to trump up new charges, many of which are of a speculative nature.”
“In this most recent motion, the JQC cites absolutely nothing which is prohibited by the Code of Judicial Conduct and which poses a ‘substantial threat of serious harm to the public or to the administration of justice,’ ” Tate concludes, citing langage from the JQC’s most recent motion to have Peterson suspended.
Boring and Veal conclude their Thursday filing by arguing that a suspension is necessary.
“Judge Peterson’s ongoing pattern of flagrant disregard for the law and the Code of Judicial Conduct clearly rises to the level of continuing conduct which authorities interim suspension” as authorized by JQC rules, the write. “It demonstrates a very clear, immediate, and substantial threat of serious harm to the public and to the proper administration of justice in the Probate Court of Douglas County. Judge Peterson has demonstrated that if left unchecked, she will continue to disregard the rules which should govern her behavior — the rules which the vast majority of Georgia’s jurists abide by every single day. Judge Peterson’s ongoing misconduct has made a mockery of the judiciary and warrants her interim suspension from the bench.”
It was not immediately clear when the Supreme Court might rule on the motion for interim suspension. The Supreme Court denied the first motion to suspend Peterson last year about two weeks after it was filed.
