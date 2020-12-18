Douglas County’s new probate judge, Christina Peterson, will earn more than superior court judges in the county. She’ll even make more than justices on the Georgia Supreme Court.
The Board of Commissioners adopted the 2021 budget on Thursday and agreed to give Peterson a salary of $124,798. She will also collect 100% of fees from vital records processed in her office, which totaled $71,400 this past year and has been more than $60,000 for the past three years.
Peterson’s salary and the minimum $60,000 she is likely to collect in extra fees means she’ll take home at least $184,798 and likely much more.
Justices on the state Supreme Court make $179,112 after a 2% raise in 2019, according to the Council of Superior Court Judges of Georgia.
Douglas County Chief Superior Court Judge David T. Emerson said he and fellow superior court judges William “Beau” McClain and Cynthia C. Adams make about $177,000.
Current Probate Judge Hal Hamrick, who is retiring after 16 years, makes $96,500 along with 50% of the vital records fees; Hamrick gives the county the other 50%.
Peterson — an attorney with no experience as a judge — will make more than twice the salary of the county’s associate juvenile court judge, Emerson said.
“I’m just concerned for the fiscal soundness of the county,” Emerson said, noting the BOC required across-the-board 8.25% cuts for county departments as part of the budget process.
While Peterson will be the highest paid judge in Douglas County when she takes office Jan. 1, Emerson said the work done in the probate court “is the lowest in terms of responsibility.”
In a letter to the BOC earlier this month expressing concern about Peterson’s request for a salary increase, Emerson told commissioners, “There is no real similarity in duties between the Probate Judge and the judges of the other courts in Douglas County, and the case counts show this rather clearly.”
As evidence, he cited the number of filings in 2019 for the respective courts:
• Superior Court: 6,332
• State Court 13,473
• Juvenile Court 1,166
• Magistrate Court 10,770
• Probate Court 647
Emerson wrote in his letter to the BOC that the total for probate court “includes 450 estate filings, however, only 14 of those were contested.” He added that the probate court had 20 “civil actions” in 2019, 42 cases for guardians and incapacitated adults and zero criminal filings.”
In addition to giving Peterson a much larger salary than the outgoing probate judge, the BOC reportedly included $5,500 for Peterson to go to out-of-town training and $5,000 to redecorate her office. The BOC also increased the probate court’s budget by 97% from the $435,100 in Hamrick’s final year to $836,396 in 2021 to cover extra staff and other expenses Peterson asked for.
The extra $400,000 the BOC is giving the new probate judge comes just four months after commissioners voted to increase taxes on property owners by 27.8% due to a budget shortfall. The BOC also required employees to take a week of unpaid furlough days, which was difficult for many county employees, some of whom Emerson said make less than $30,000.
“The morale of county employees is very low from what I hear,” Emerson said.
