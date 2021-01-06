SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Innovation Compounding — an independent pharmacy based in Kennesaw — is helping accelerate the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in Georgia. The pharmacy is scheduling appointments on www.VaxGeorgia.com and vaccinating health care professionals from the comfort of their vehicles.
“We are honored to help administer vaccines to Georgia’s heroes in health care,” said Shawn Hodges, PharmD, president and CEO of Innovation Compounding. “The more health care workers we can vaccinate, the faster they can safely return to work and vaccinate our communities.”
In support of Operation Warp Speed, Innovation Compounding brings vaccinations to Douglas and Cobb counties in partnership with Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and Cobb & Douglas Public Health, as well as with volunteer support from Mercer University College of Pharmacy.
Who can register?
Many people who work for large health systems will be vaccinated by their employers.
“Who is going to service the independent health care workers?” Hodges asked. “They serve our community and should be vaccinated as early as possible.”
Innovation Compounding is following the Center for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC) phased distribution schedule to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. At the time of this release, the vaccine is only available for qualified Phase 1A health care workers, such as physicians, nurses, respiratory technicians, dentists and hygienists, nursing assistants, assisted living facility staff, long-term care facility staff, group home staff, home caregivers and Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
Douglas and Cobb County residents who do not fall under the Phase 1A guidelines can visit www.VaxGeorgia.com to sign up to receive an email when Innovation Compounding begins taking appointments for the next phases of the vaccine roll-out.
How to get
vaccinated
Registered health care professionals can participate by completing an easy and convenient four-step process to be vaccinated from the comfort of their vehicle in 30 minutes or less:
1. Register at www.Vax Georgia.com
2. Arrive to Innovation Compounding in Kennesaw
3. Get vaccinated
4. Schedule a follow-up vaccination
Maintaining
the integrity of the vaccine
Routine processes and procedures remain in place to ensure the safety of any vaccine that is authorized or approved for use.
The independent pharmacy is licensed to ship specially formulated pharmaceuticals to 49 states, making the company a natural fit to maintain the integrity of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine must be refrigerated and can only be kept at room temperature for a short period of time.
“Packaging and shipping temperature-sensitive drugs is something we do daily,” Hodges explained. “Whether a medication goes across the state or across the nation, we know exactly what the temperature is when it gets there. Applying this skillset to handle these temperature sensitive vaccines and to serve our community in this way is an honor.”
Dosing information
The vaccine for COVID-19 that will be administered is made by Moderna, Inc., officially known as mRNA-1273, and is known to be 94.1% effective. Two doses are required and should be administered 28 days apart. Due to multiple COVID-19 vaccines approved for use, it is important to know that the second dose must be the same brand as the first. Immediately after receiving a vaccination at Innovation Compounding, an appointment can be scheduled for a second dose. Register to reserve your dose at www.VaxGeorgia.com now.
About Innovation
Compounding
Innovation Compounding is a wellness-based, PCAB-accredited, compounding pharmacy that takes an integrative approach to meet patient and provider needs. Licensed in 49 states, it ships over 100,000 prescriptions across the nation annually. The independent pharmacy is committed to personalized medicine; patient advocacy; and collaboration with health care providers.
Innovation Compounding is located at 6095 Pine Mountain Rd. NW, Suite 108, Kennesaw, GA 30152. Learn more about how the pharmacy can help you at www.InnovationCompounding.com.
