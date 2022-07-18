Phase 1 of Town Green on track for completion early next year

With some recent adjustments, Douglasville’s Town Green project is said to be moving forward and on track to complete its Phase 1 by early next year.
The Douglasville City Council approved just over $12 million for the project that will include a 500-seat amphitheater, and mixed-use development with parking.
In June the city selected a new developer for the Town Green project. The Novare Group was chosen to replace Mill Creek Developers after the City of Douglasville rescinded their offer to Mill Creek Residential Trust.
Pat Chesser, Mill Creek’s senior managing director, confirmed via email to the city’s legal staff that the rising costs played an integral role in the parting of ways, Douglasville’s Community Relations Director Jason Post told the Sentinel in April.
According to a June press release issued by the city,
“The Novare Group has a proven record of experience in the type of development that the city is looking to have downtown. The Southlawn in Lawrenceville, GA is an example of a similar development as the proposal for the Town Green. Powder Springs Town Center is another example of the Novare Group bringing this type of development to a metro Atlanta city.”
Earlier this year Douglasville City Council voted to pay the county government $1 million for two pieces of downtown property that will be used for development around the Town Green and Conference Center. As part of the sales contract agreed to by the city and county, the Coroner’s Office will have up to two years to relocate.
Recently there’s been some vertical activity related to Phase 1 at the old jail site and some construction.
“The vertical structure you may be seeing is the construction materials mock-up. It’s a temporary structure built to test the quality and environmental stability of the various materials to be used in the final build,” Post explained in an emailed response.
The Novare Group plans on constructing a multifamily development containing no less than 250 units, 5,000 square feet of retail or commercial space, and 2,000 square feet of live/work units.
“I’m elated that we were able to select a new developer who understands our vision and will work diligently to see that come to fruition,” said Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson. “We can’t wait to get Phase II started and seeing how this development will positively impact our community.”
A planning workshop will be held to procure feedback and collaborate on the proposed development’s architecture, site planning, and other objectives.
The Novare Group will also prepare a conceptual site plan and architectural renderings of the proposed development to submit to the city for their review and approval.
For more information online regarding the Downtown Master Plan, including information on the Amphitheater and Town Green, visit www.douglasvillega.gov.
