Phil Williams says it was perseverance that helped lead him through his first seven years of coaching high school baseball.
During those early years, Williams’ teams didn’t make the playoffs.
However, Williams turned things around and enjoyed a successful career.
He was honored for that success last month by being inducted into the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame.
“It is an honor and a privilege to say the least,” Williams said. “It is an honor to be in there with a lot of guys that I coached with and against.”
Williams was among a class of five inductees during a Dec. 10 ceremony at the Cobb Galleria.
Williams’ former high school coach, Ronnie Burchfield, introduced him at the ceremony.
“It was a thrill and very emotional,” Williams said. “It was a great honor for me and my family.”
Williams coached football and baseball at Douglas County High, Lithia Springs and Landmark Christian.
He recalled the first seven years of both his football and baseball coaching careers.
“I never made the playoffs those first years,” he said. “I would tell young coaches now as I look back on my career not to quit and keep pushing.”
The next 20 years of his baseball coaching career, Williams made the playoffs 15 times, and won seven region titles. He also had two state runner-up finishes and reached the quarterfinals once.
Williams compiled an overall record of 437-286-3. His teams recorded seven region titles and his 2008 and 2009 squads at Landmark Christian finished as the Class A state runner-up.
He was named Region Coach of the Year five times and named state coach of the year three times by the Georgia Dugout Club. On two occasions, he was chosen to coach in the Georgia Dugout Club’s Senior All-State Games
“If you love it, and your heart is into it, you will not give up,” he said.
“Phil always had some great teams back when he was at Douglas County,” said David McDonald, the former Wheeler High coach also in the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame. “His teams were always very competitive and his players always played the game at a high level. No matter if they had a good record or not, you knew you were always going to get their best shot.”
Williams was equally as successful during his two stints as head football coach at Douglas County.
He made the playoffs seven times and won two region titles.
However, it is not the wins and losses that Williams cherishes the most about his coaching career.
“The most important thing is the relationships that you form,” he said. “They are more important now that you are not coaching any more. Those relationships last forever.”
