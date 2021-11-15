Pilgrim’s Pride has signed an agreement with West Georgia Technical College to assist Pilgrim’s employees and their dependents with the cost of attending technical college.
West Georgia Tech President Dr. Julie Post and Pilgrim’s Pride Complex Manager Ricky Walker signed a local copy of the agreement November 8. A statewide agreement between the Technical College System of Georgia and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation was signed earlier.
“Pilgrim’s is excited about this newly formed partnership with West Georgia Tech,” Walker said. “We will be offering scholarships to all of our team members and their immediate families to help them further their education and provide an opportunity of a better future.”
Under the agreement, Pilgrim’s Pride will pay remaining tuition costs for qualifying team member and their dependents after other financial aid is applied.
Pilgrim’s Pride has identified West Georgia Tech as their local higher education partner for this program.
“We are so thankful for the partnership with Pilgrim’s Pride which provides a pathway for their employees to continue to grow, add skills and education and become more valuable as workers and employees,” Post said. “West Georgia Tech is here for lifelong learning opportunities that move people from where they are to where they want to be.”
Pilgrim’s Pride employees who are interested in the program can contact the company’s HR department for more details.
West Georgia Technical College, with campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties, offers more than 120 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate programs of study. A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, West Georgia Tech is one of the largest of the state’s 22 technical colleges. For more information, visit www.westgatech.edu.
