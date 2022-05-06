Pitching, defense key to Alexander's playoff run

Alexander is hoping for more road success as it competes in the Class 6A quarterfinals on Monday.
The Cougars, the fourth seed from Region 5-6A, have swept two higher seeds on the road to advance through the postseason.
If the Cougars are to reach the semifinals they will have to defeat a tough Allatoona squad.
First pitch in the doubleheader is at 5 p.m. with the second game of the best-of-three series scheduled for 7:30 p.m., or 30 minutes after the final out.
A Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
“Allatoona will be a pretty stout opponent,” Alexander coach Zach Romain said. “They are really good competition. It will take a total team effort to get out of there.”
So far, the Cougars have overcome the odds of being on the road.
Alexander opened the playoffs with a sweep of Region 7-6A champion River Ridge on the road before traveling to south Georgia for a second-round matchup.
The Cougars swept Lee County in Leesburg to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since the 2017 season.
“It is kind of crazy, but playing on the road this year has worked out better for us,” Romain said. “We realized at the start of the playoffs we have no choice but to play on the road since we are a fourth seed. I’m glad this game is a lot closer, and we should have a lot more fans there.”
The winner of this series takes on the winner of the Lassiter at South Paulding series. South Paulding is the top seed from Region 5-6A.
First, however, the Cougars must find a way to defeat Allatoona.
The Bucs are 31-4 overall and defeated South Effingham 2-1 to advance.
Prior to Tuesday’s second game loss, Allatoona had won seven games in a row. Allatoona started the season on a 19-game winning streak.
Romain said that pitching and defense has been the key for his team.
The Cougars are led by junior pitchers Chase Moller, Kole Orshoski and Xander Kyzar in addition to senior Michael Oslacky.
“Overall, these guys have been real solid for us,” Romain said. “We are getting some solid hitting, but our pitching and defense have been good.”
