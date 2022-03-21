The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery of a local pizza store.
Capt. Trent Wilson said that a male suspect went into the Marco’s Pizza in the Publix shopping center on Chapel Hill Road on March 17 with a gun.
As of Monday morning, DCSO did not have a suspect in custody in the robbery at 4300 Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville.
Wilson did not provide any more information on the robbery or a description of the suspect.
A witness posted on Facebook last week that she was in the Chapel Hill Publix when the robbery occurred.
The witness wrote in the Facebook post that Publix was locked down until law enforcement arrived.
“One of the employees, a young female that works in Marco’s Pizza got away, and ran into Publix,” the post stated.
This is the third armed robbery within a two-mile radius since December.
The Douglasville Police Department is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery of the Kroger on Chapel Hill, which is a couple miles north of the Marco’s Pizza store.
According to the Douglasville Police Department, a suspect entered the Kroger while it was being restocked and assaulted several employees at gunpoint.
The suspect forced one of the employees to drive him to the east side of Atlanta where he exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
No customers were in the store at the time of the armed robbery.
DPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the lone suspect in the Kroger robbery.
DPD Maj. JR Davidson confirmed in late December that the suspect is the same person that robbed the Papa John’s store in the same plaza where the Kroger is located.
The suspect in the Kroger and Papa John’s robberies is described as a black male, who is approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10 and armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.
