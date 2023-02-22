Carter

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter and former U.S. President Jimmy Carter discuss some of the ways The Carter Center has been waging peace and fighting disease to build hope for millions around the world in September 2018 in Atlanta, Ga.

 The Carter Center/Special

PLAINS — The first media caravan arrived here late Saturday after the news Jimmy Carter would forgo any medical intervention and the family used the word “hospice” to describe his treatment going forward. The 39th president, the only one from Georgia, is 98 years old. People here dread the inevitable.

The townsfolk are shaking their heads in dismay at the sudden clamor. Some are perturbed. This is “Mister Jimmy,” one tough-son-of-a-gun, and the 700 people that live in this middle Georgia hamlet are fairly certain the obituary of their hero is being rushed.

