Planning commission gives OK to zoning changes for town home communities

The Douglasville Planning Commission voted Tuesday to approve zoning changes for two proposed town home neighborhoods in the Fairburn Road area near the Interstate 20 interchange.
The rezoning requests for proposed developments on Vansant Road south of I-20 and at South Burnt Hickory Road and Midway Road north of the interstate were both approved by the planning commission with conditions.
The Douglasville City Council is scheduled to hold public hearings at its meetings Nov. 10 and Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. both days in the conference center. The city council will have the final say on the rezoning requests for the proposed developments after the public hearing on Nov. 15.
SA Land Group is the developer for both proposed communities.
The first development proposed is on 13.83 acres on Vansant Road in unincorporated Douglas County. The developer is asking that the property be annexed into the city and the zoning changed from county zoning Residential Low Density (R-LD) to Planned Residential District (PRD) in the city.
The original proposal was for 144 town homes on the site. But the planning commission voted to set the maximum number of town homes at 124. That change would drop the average from 10.4 units per acre to 9.3 units per acre.
The other conditions set by the planning commission for the Vansant Road development include adding amenities such as trails and/or a dog park; building a fence around the exterior; and setting aside some of the site for green space.
Adam Baker with SA Land Group told the planning commission that a majority of the units on the Vansant Road site would be three bedroom, two-and-a-half baths. He said they anticipate the town homes selling in the $200,000 range but added that as the market changes, prices could “potentially climb higher.”
Baker said that while he meant no disrespect, the Vansant Road area “needs some improvement” and that the town home community could be a “spur” to clean up the area and stimulate other positive growth.
“Businesses thrive when there’s more rooftops,” Baker said.
He said the projected square footage for the town homes is between 1,400-1,600. The town homes would sit on lots projected at 22x40 with an 8 foot patio, Baker said. The town homes would most likely have one-car garages.
He said a traffic study done for the developer showed there would be “minimal impact to traffic.” He added that the traffic study did not show the need for accel or decel lanes for entering and exiting the community.
The second development proposed is on 18.5 acres at the intersection of South Burnt Hickory Road and Midway Road across from a mobile home park. SA Land Group is asking for a change in zoning from Planned Unit Development District (PUD) zoned property to amend the special stipulations of zoning.
Baker clarified that the proposal for the site includes 66 town homes and 26 single-family homes for a total of 92 total units. He said the town homes would be similar to those proposed on Vansant.
Baker said the units in the South Burnt Hickory/Midway development was not being built as a rental community. However, the planning commission expressed concerns about a large number of potential renters. The commission set stipulations that there be a cap on rentals as well as a mandatory homeowners association.
