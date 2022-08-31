Paxton Media Group, which owns the Douglas County Sentinel, announced this week it has acquired five papers in three Southeastern states, including The Cartersville Daily Tribune News and the Chatsworth Times in north Georgia.
Other papers in the deal include The Cleveland (Tenn.) Daily Banner, The Cookeville (Tenn.) Herald-Citizen and The Jasper (Ala.) Daily Mountain Eagle.
The operations at the five papers had been owned by Cleveland Newspapers, Inc. and Cookeville Newspapers, Inc., for more than 65 and 47 years, respectively. Through those years, Cleveland Newspapers, Inc. has owned and operated daily newspapers in 10 states.
Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, N.M., represented Cleveland Newspapers and Cookeville Newspapers in the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The 168-year-old Cleveland Daily Banner, 119-year-old Cookeville Herald-Citizen, 75-year-old Cartersville Daily Tribune News, and 150-year-old Jasper Daily Mountain Eagle all publish five days per week online and three days per week in print. The Chatsworth Times publishes weekly. Other publications in the group include Walker Magazine, 385 Magazine, Bradley Essential, and Discover Bartow.
Paxton Media Group, a family-owned media company headquartered in Paducah, Ky., is managed by fourth- and fifth-generation Paxton family members. The company owns more than 100 newspapers across the Midwest and Southeast.
“We are excited to add these newspapers into the PMG portfolio,” said Jamie Paxton, PMG president and CEO. “PMG believes strongly in the value of local newspapers and the vital role they play in the communities that they serve. We appreciate being chosen to be the new stewards of these important community assets.”
The Douglas County Sentinel and Times-Georgian in Carrollton are part of Paxton’s Newspapers of West Georgia, which also includes the weekly papers the Villa Rican, Haralson County Gateway-Beacon and West Georgia Weekly, as well as West Georgia Living magazine. Paxton also owns the Griffin Daily News in Griffin, Ga.
“It is exciting to add the Cartersville and Chatsworth newspapers to our Georgia newspaper group,” said Newspapers of West Georgia Publisher Rachael Raney. “In meeting with the employees and seeing the talent within the staff I only see a bright future. We are especially excited about continuing to serve the communities and value we provide to our readers and advertisers.”
