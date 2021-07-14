Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks said it’s time to “bring all the resources together” to combat domestic violence.
Sparks made those remarks at an in-person town hall meeting hosted by the police department Tuesday evening.
The police chief was joined during the 45-minute event by Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine and representatives from the sheriff’s office and S.H.A.R.E. House.
“It has been on my heart for a long time,” Sparks said. “We need to move to curb it. It is time we bring all the resources together. We are going on the offense to fight this terrible crime.”
Racine, who is in her first year as the county DA, agreed. She announced the formation of a new task force that will help combat domestic violence.
The Domestic Abuse Response Team (D.A.R.T.) will be comprised of members of the DA’s office, police department, sheriff’s office, S.HA.R.E. House and the Task Force on Family Violence.
Racine said the new task force has targeted mid-August to begin operation.
“This is not a household issue, but a society issue,” Racine said. “This seeps into all areas of our society.”
Domestic violence has become a hot topic during the coronavirus pandemic, especially when shelter-in-place orders were signed by government officials.
Douglasville experienced an uptick in domestic violence cases in 2020. According to police statistics, there were 403 reported cases last year, which was up from 388 reported in 2019.
In 2017 and 2018, the police department also responded to over 400 reports of domestic violence. In 2018 there were 418 reports and 413 in 2017. There was a four-year low of 335 reported cases in 2016.
Last year, there was one fatality as a result of domestic violence; it was the first domestic violence related death in the city since 2016.
“It makes a difference when everybody comes together to fight this issue,” S.H.A.R.E. House Executive Director Teresa Smith said. “We have to break this cycle of violence.”
Smith said her organization has partnered with the juvenile justice system to work with kids to help break the cycle.
“We are working with the Douglas County community,” she said.
Kimberley Brooks gave testimony about how she survived domestic violence in a relationship that almost cost her life.
She said she has dedicated her life to helping others, which included writing a book and starting an organization to help victims.
She described her attacks in detail, telling those attending Tuesday that her attacker tried to drown her twice and that he also punctured her lung. Brooks said she went through her ordeal all while her father was terminally ill in the hospital.
“I want to help,” she said. “We can handle it. We are in this together. I have flashbacks, but I’ve learned to handle it.”
Sparks said pooling community resources together will help better aid victims.
“We are not going to re-invent the wheel here, but we will try to make it better,” Sparks said. “We want to come together as a team. People involved can get some help. We got to figure out a way to hear the people, the victims.”
