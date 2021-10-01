Police looking for man in connection with July killing

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Douglasville Police on Thursday issued a Be On the Lookout for a man wanted in connection to a homicide in July.
Police said in the BOLO the man pictured got into a physical altercation with another person at Highlanders Bar and Grill on the outside patio causing the other person’s death. The person of interest then got into the passenger seat of a white Chevrolet Cruze and left the scene.
Anyone who can assist identifying the man pictured is asked to contact Detective Sean Williams at 678-293-1747 or williamss @douglasvillega.gov.
