Douglasville Police are looking for a person of interest in a Dec. 16 road rage shooting that resulted in a stray bullet hitting the Waffle House on Highway 5.
Maj. J.R. Davison told the Sentinel earlier this week that a bullet fired from the Douglas Corner Shopping Center shattered a window at the Waffle House across the street and that no one was injured.
On Wednesday, police released more information on Facebook and asked for the public’s help with leads or witnesses that could help identify a woman involved in the dispute.
Police said the incident started at around 6:20 p.m. on Interstate 20 eastbound between Post Road and Highway 5 when a white Chevy Colorado Z71 attempted to get away from a black vehicle similar to a Dodge Dart.
The black vehicle then began following the white truck and both vehicles exited I-20 at Highway 5 and drove behind the Cricket Wireless store, according to police. At 6:29 p.m. a shooting took place, with the white Chevy being struck by gunfire five times and a stray bullet hitting the Waffle House, police said.
The driver of the black vehicle is described by police as a black female with black and yellow braids. The woman may have had children in the car, police said.
Detectives are looking for any leads or witnesses that may help identify the driver of the black vehicle.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Nathan Shumaker at 678-293-1643 or shumakern@douglasvillega.gov.
